Northern Iowa vs. Liberty: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Liberty: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Northern Iowa Panthers (4-5) take on the Liberty Flames (7-4) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Liberty
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: McLeod Center
Key Stats for Northern Iowa vs. Liberty
- The Panthers record 16.0 more points per game (71.3) than the Flames allow (55.3).
- The Flames' 69.7 points per game are only 1.8 more points than the 67.9 the Panthers give up to opponents.
- This season, the Panthers have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.9% higher than the 36.4% of shots the Flames' opponents have knocked down.
- The Flames are shooting 46.4% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 43.3% the Panthers' opponents have shot this season.
Northern Iowa Players to Watch
- The Panthers scoring leader is AJ Green, who averages 18.7 per contest to go with 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
- Trae Berhow leads Northern Iowa in rebounding, averaging 4.9 per game, while Cole Henry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.6 in each contest.
- Green leads the Panthers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Nate Heise is Northern Iowa's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Austin Phyfe leads them in blocks with 0.4 per contest.
Liberty Players to Watch
- Darius McGhee puts up 19.5 points per game to be the top scorer for the Flames.
- The Liberty leaders in rebounding and assists are Blake Preston with 5.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.2 points and 0.8 assists per game) and Kyle Rode with 3.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 4.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game).
- McGhee averages 3.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Flames.
- McGhee (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Liberty while Shiloh Robinson (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Northern Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Saint Bonaventure
W 90-80
Away
12/1/2021
Bradley
L 71-69
Away
12/5/2021
Richmond
L 60-52
Home
12/14/2021
Jackson State
W 66-56
Home
12/18/2021
Marshall
W 75-60
Away
12/22/2021
Liberty
-
Home
12/29/2021
Wartburg
-
Home
1/2/2022
Evansville
-
Home
1/5/2022
Valparaiso
-
Home
1/8/2022
Missouri State
-
Away
1/11/2022
Indiana State
-
Home
Liberty Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/2/2021
Missouri
W 66-45
Home
12/6/2021
Delaware State
W 96-60
Home
12/11/2021
SFA
L 63-51
Away
12/13/2021
Carver
W 95-36
Home
12/17/2021
East Carolina
W 74-64
Away
12/22/2021
Northern Iowa
-
Away
12/31/2021
Carver
-
Home
1/4/2022
Stetson
-
Away
1/8/2022
Kennesaw State
-
Home
1/11/2022
North Florida
-
Home
1/15/2022
FGCU
-
Away
