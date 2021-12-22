Northern Iowa vs. Liberty: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Liberty: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 29, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward Kevin Easley Jr. (top right) shoots against Liberty Flames forward Shiloh Robinson (33) and guard Chris Parker (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

    The Northern Iowa Panthers (4-5) take on the Liberty Flames (7-4) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 3:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Liberty

    Key Stats for Northern Iowa vs. Liberty

    • The Panthers record 16.0 more points per game (71.3) than the Flames allow (55.3).
    • The Flames' 69.7 points per game are only 1.8 more points than the 67.9 the Panthers give up to opponents.
    • This season, the Panthers have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.9% higher than the 36.4% of shots the Flames' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Flames are shooting 46.4% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 43.3% the Panthers' opponents have shot this season.

    Northern Iowa Players to Watch

    • The Panthers scoring leader is AJ Green, who averages 18.7 per contest to go with 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
    • Trae Berhow leads Northern Iowa in rebounding, averaging 4.9 per game, while Cole Henry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.6 in each contest.
    • Green leads the Panthers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Nate Heise is Northern Iowa's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Austin Phyfe leads them in blocks with 0.4 per contest.

    Liberty Players to Watch

    • Darius McGhee puts up 19.5 points per game to be the top scorer for the Flames.
    • The Liberty leaders in rebounding and assists are Blake Preston with 5.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.2 points and 0.8 assists per game) and Kyle Rode with 3.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 4.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game).
    • McGhee averages 3.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Flames.
    • McGhee (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Liberty while Shiloh Robinson (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Northern Iowa Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Saint Bonaventure

    W 90-80

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Bradley

    L 71-69

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Richmond

    L 60-52

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Jackson State

    W 66-56

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Marshall

    W 75-60

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Liberty

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Wartburg

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Evansville

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Valparaiso

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Missouri State

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    Indiana State

    -

    Home

    Liberty Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/2/2021

    Missouri

    W 66-45

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Delaware State

    W 96-60

    Home

    12/11/2021

    SFA

    L 63-51

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Carver

    W 95-36

    Home

    12/17/2021

    East Carolina

    W 74-64

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Northern Iowa

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Carver

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Stetson

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Kennesaw State

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    North Florida

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    FGCU

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Diamond Head Classic: Liberty vs. Northern Iowa

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

