Skip to main content

How to Watch Northern Iowa at Loyola Chicago in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Northern Iowa puts its five-game winning streak on the line on Sunday afternoon when it travels to Loyola Chicago to take on the Ramblers.

Northern Iowa has been red-hot over the last few weeks, as it has won five in a row and has moved to 10-3 in conference and 0.5 games up on Loyola Chicago for first place.

How to Watch Northern Iowa at Loyola Chicago in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Northern Iowa at Loyola Chicago game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Panthers have been great since dropping back-to-back overtime games to Valparaiso and Drake back in January.

Those two losses are their only defeats over the last 12 games as they continue to push towards a conference championship.

Sunday, though, they get a tough test against the team they are battling for the top spot in Loyola Chicago.

The Ramblers host the Panthers coming off a loss at Bradley on Wednesday night.

The loss snapped a two-game losing streak that included them avenging an earlier season loss to Missouri State.

Unfortunately for Loyola, it couldn't get another big road win and are now 9-3 in the Missouri Valley Conference and just behind Northern Iowa.

The Ramblers had looked like the favorite to win the league, but have gone just 4-3 in the last seven games as they have shown some kinks over the last few weeks.

Sunday they will look to correct those as they try and jump the Panthers for first place in the MVC.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
13
2022

Northern Iowa at Loyola Chicago

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

cal women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Utah at Cal

just now
Oregon women's basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon State at Oregon in Women's College Basketball

just now
ole miss women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Ole Miss at Mississippi State

just now
Jewell Spear Wake Forest Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia at Wake Forest in Women's College Basketball

just now
Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos forward Mladen Armus (33) shoots during the second half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State defeats Fresno State 65-55. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado State at Boise State

just now
loyola chicago
College Basketball

How to Watch Northern Iowa at Loyola Chicago

just now
AUBURN GYMNASTICS
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch Illinois at Michigan State

just now
Dec 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) guards Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Timberwolves at Pacers

1 hour ago
stanford women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado at Stanford in Women's College Basketball

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy