How to Watch Northern Iowa at Loyola Chicago

Northern Iowa puts its five-game winning streak on the line on Sunday afternoon when it travels to Loyola Chicago to take on the Ramblers.

Northern Iowa has been red-hot over the last few weeks, as it has won five in a row and has moved to 10-3 in conference and 0.5 games up on Loyola Chicago for first place.

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Panthers have been great since dropping back-to-back overtime games to Valparaiso and Drake back in January.

Those two losses are their only defeats over the last 12 games as they continue to push towards a conference championship.

Sunday, though, they get a tough test against the team they are battling for the top spot in Loyola Chicago.

The Ramblers host the Panthers coming off a loss at Bradley on Wednesday night.

The loss snapped a two-game losing streak that included them avenging an earlier season loss to Missouri State.

Unfortunately for Loyola, it couldn't get another big road win and are now 9-3 in the Missouri Valley Conference and just behind Northern Iowa.

The Ramblers had looked like the favorite to win the league, but have gone just 4-3 in the last seven games as they have shown some kinks over the last few weeks.

Sunday they will look to correct those as they try and jump the Panthers for first place in the MVC.

