How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Southern Illinois Salukis guard Steven Verplancken Jr. (22) dribbles against Loyola (Il) Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) during the first half at Joseph J. Gentile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Northern Iowa Panthers (17-10, 13-4 MVC) will look to continue a four-game home win streak when they square off against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (22-6, 13-4 MVC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at McLeod Center. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Loyola Chicago

Key Stats for Northern Iowa vs. Loyola Chicago

  • The Ramblers average 73.9 points per game, just 4.0 more points than the 69.9 the Panthers give up.
  • The Panthers' 74.4 points per game are 12.9 more points than the 61.5 the Ramblers give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Ramblers have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.0% higher than the 44.9% of shots the Panthers' opponents have made.
  • The Panthers have shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points above the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Ramblers have averaged.

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

  • Lucas Williamson leads the Ramblers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 13.6 points and 4.8 boards per game.
  • Braden Norris is Loyola Chicago's best passer, dispensing 4.1 assists per game while scoring 10.0 PPG.
  • Williamson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Ramblers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
  • The Loyola Chicago steals leader is Williamson, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chris Knight, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

  • AJ Green's points (18.6 per game) and assists (2.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Panthers' leaderboards.
  • Trae Berhow's stat line of 5.1 rebounds, 10.1 points and 1.0 assist per game helps him grab the top spot on the Northern Iowa rebounding leaderboard.
  • Green is the top shooter from distance for the Panthers, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
  • Nate Heise (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Northern Iowa while Noah Carter (0.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Loyola Chicago Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/13/2022

Northern Iowa

W 85-58

Home

2/16/2022

Valparaiso

W 71-69

Away

2/19/2022

Drake

L 83-76

Home

2/21/2022

Illinois State

W 59-50

Away

2/23/2022

Evansville

W 82-31

Home

2/26/2022

Northern Iowa

-

Away

Northern Iowa Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/9/2022

Southern Illinois

W 53-44

Home

2/13/2022

Loyola Chicago

L 85-58

Away

2/15/2022

Illinois State

W 72-70

Away

2/20/2022

Missouri State

W 95-75

Home

2/23/2022

Indiana State

W 88-82

Away

2/26/2022

Loyola Chicago

-

Home

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Loyola-Chicago at Northern Iowa

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

