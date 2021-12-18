Northern Iowa goes for its second straight win on Saturday when they travel to Marshall to take on the Thundering Herd

Northern Iowa snapped a two-game losing streak on Tuesday when it beat Jackson State 66-56. The win was just the third of the year for the Panthers as they are now 3-5.

How to Watch Northern Iowa at Marshall in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

Live stream the Northern Iowa at Marshall game on fuboTV:

Despite the five losses, three of them have come by eight or fewer points. Northern Iowa has been competitive and even have an upset win against St. Bonaventure on Nov. 27th.

Saturday the Panthers will look to get their second straight win and get back on track when they travel to Marshall to take on a Thundering Herd team that is coming off a 10 point loss to Ohio on Wednesday.

Marshall's loss to the Bobcats snapped a three-game winning streak and dropped its record to 7-4. The Thundering Herd have played well in their losses as they have two losses by just two points.

Saturday they will look to get back in the win column in what should be a very good game between two schools who have played well at time this year.

