Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Marshall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 27, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd forward Obinna Anochili-Killen (25) shoots the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 27, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd forward Obinna Anochili-Killen (25) shoots the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Marshall Thundering Herd (7-4) aim to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the Northern Iowa Panthers (3-5) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Marshall vs. Northern Iowa

    Marshall vs Northern Iowa Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Marshall

    -2.5

    151.5 points

    Key Stats for Marshall vs. Northern Iowa

    • The Thundering Herd record 12.6 more points per game (81.5) than the Panthers allow (68.9).
    • The Panthers put up just 2.6 fewer points per game (70.9) than the Thundering Herd give up to opponents (73.5).
    • The Thundering Herd are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Panthers allow to opponents.
    • The Panthers' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Thundering Herd have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).

    Marshall Players to Watch

    • Taevion Kinsey averages 20.6 points and 4.1 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 5.4 rebounds, shooting 45.4% from the field.
    • Obinna Anochili-Killen is tops on his team in rebounds per game (7.4), and also puts up 12.6 points and 0.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 4.7 blocked shots (first in college basketball).
    • Andrew Taylor leads the Thundering Herd at 5.6 assists per game, while also posting 6.2 rebounds and 13.3 points.
    • Darius George puts up 9.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • Mikel Beyers is putting up 5.1 points, 1 assists and 2.3 rebounds per contest.

    Northern Iowa Players to Watch

    • AJ Green is averaging team highs in points (17.4 per game) and assists (2.1). And he is producing 3.9 rebounds, making 39.6% of his shots from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.6 triples per game.
    • Nate Heise is averaging 9.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 54.2% of his shots from the field.
    • Trae Berhow is posting a team-best 5.1 rebounds per game. And he is producing 8.3 points and 0.9 assists, making 37.9% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.
    • The Panthers get 10.8 points, 3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Noah Carter.
    • Austin Phyfe is putting up a team-best 2.4 assists per game. And he is delivering 7.1 points and 3.4 rebounds, making 56.7% of his shots from the field.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Northern Iowa at Marshall

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17346257
    NFL

    How to Watch Raiders at Browns

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) celebrates with forward Jalen Bridges (11) and guard Sean McNeil (22) during the second half against the Connecticut Huskies at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch West Virginia at UAB

    2 minutes ago
    uconn huskies
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Providence at UConn

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 5, 2020; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Kadary Richmond (3) dribbles the ball against Rider Broncs guard Dwight Murray Jr. (5) in the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Rutgers vs. Rider: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 5, 2020; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Kadary Richmond (3) dribbles the ball against Rider Broncs guard Dwight Murray Jr. (5) in the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Rider vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UConn vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Providence vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Gavin Baxter (51) drives against Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Utah at Missouri

    32 minutes ago
    Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives into Boston College Eagles guard Demarr Langford Jr. (15) in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Elon at Duke

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy