Nov 27, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd forward Obinna Anochili-Killen (25) shoots the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Marshall Thundering Herd (7-4) aim to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the Northern Iowa Panthers (3-5) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Marshall vs. Northern Iowa

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: Cam Henderson Center

Cam Henderson Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Marshall -2.5 151.5 points

Key Stats for Marshall vs. Northern Iowa

The Thundering Herd record 12.6 more points per game (81.5) than the Panthers allow (68.9).

The Panthers put up just 2.6 fewer points per game (70.9) than the Thundering Herd give up to opponents (73.5).

The Thundering Herd are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Panthers allow to opponents.

The Panthers' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Thundering Herd have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).

Marshall Players to Watch

Taevion Kinsey averages 20.6 points and 4.1 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 5.4 rebounds, shooting 45.4% from the field.

Obinna Anochili-Killen is tops on his team in rebounds per game (7.4), and also puts up 12.6 points and 0.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 4.7 blocked shots (first in college basketball).

Andrew Taylor leads the Thundering Herd at 5.6 assists per game, while also posting 6.2 rebounds and 13.3 points.

Darius George puts up 9.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Mikel Beyers is putting up 5.1 points, 1 assists and 2.3 rebounds per contest.

Northern Iowa Players to Watch