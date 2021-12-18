Publish date:
How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Marshall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Marshall Thundering Herd (7-4) aim to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the Northern Iowa Panthers (3-5) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Marshall vs. Northern Iowa
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: Cam Henderson Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Marshall
-2.5
151.5 points
Key Stats for Marshall vs. Northern Iowa
- The Thundering Herd record 12.6 more points per game (81.5) than the Panthers allow (68.9).
- The Panthers put up just 2.6 fewer points per game (70.9) than the Thundering Herd give up to opponents (73.5).
- The Thundering Herd are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Panthers allow to opponents.
- The Panthers' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Thundering Herd have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
Marshall Players to Watch
- Taevion Kinsey averages 20.6 points and 4.1 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 5.4 rebounds, shooting 45.4% from the field.
- Obinna Anochili-Killen is tops on his team in rebounds per game (7.4), and also puts up 12.6 points and 0.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 4.7 blocked shots (first in college basketball).
- Andrew Taylor leads the Thundering Herd at 5.6 assists per game, while also posting 6.2 rebounds and 13.3 points.
- Darius George puts up 9.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Mikel Beyers is putting up 5.1 points, 1 assists and 2.3 rebounds per contest.
Northern Iowa Players to Watch
- AJ Green is averaging team highs in points (17.4 per game) and assists (2.1). And he is producing 3.9 rebounds, making 39.6% of his shots from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.6 triples per game.
- Nate Heise is averaging 9.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 54.2% of his shots from the field.
- Trae Berhow is posting a team-best 5.1 rebounds per game. And he is producing 8.3 points and 0.9 assists, making 37.9% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.
- The Panthers get 10.8 points, 3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Noah Carter.
- Austin Phyfe is putting up a team-best 2.4 assists per game. And he is delivering 7.1 points and 3.4 rebounds, making 56.7% of his shots from the field.
How To Watch
December
18
2021
Northern Iowa at Marshall
TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)