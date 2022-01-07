How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Missouri State Bears (11-5, 0-0 MVC) will look to continue a five-game home win streak when they take on the Northern Iowa Panthers (6-7, 0-0 MVC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at JQH Arena. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Missouri State vs. Northern Iowa
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: JQH Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Missouri State vs. Northern Iowa
- The 78.4 points per game the Bears score are 10.4 more points than the Panthers give up (68).
- The Panthers put up an average of 73.8 points per game, seven more points than the 66.8 the Bears allow to opponents.
- This season, the Bears have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Panthers' opponents have knocked down.
- The Panthers have shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.
Missouri State Players to Watch
- Gaige Prim paces his squad in rebounds per contest (8.4), and also posts 14.3 points and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
- Isiaih Mosley leads the Bears at 17 points per contest, while also posting 2.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds.
- Donovan Clay puts up 8.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 50.5% from the floor.
- Ja'Monta Black puts up 10.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 42.6% from the floor and 38.4% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jaylen Minnett is averaging 11.4 points, 1.4 assists and 1.4 rebounds per game.
Northern Iowa Players to Watch
- Nate Heise is the Panthers' top rebounder (4.9 per game), and he puts up 10.8 points and 1.6 assists.
- The Panthers get 12.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Noah Carter.
- Trae Berhow is averaging 8.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1 assists per game, making 43% of his shots from the floor and 41% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per game.
- Tywhon Pickford is posting 5.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 45.8% of his shots from the floor.
How To Watch
January
8
2022
Northern Iowa at Missouri State
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)