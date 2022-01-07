Skip to main content

How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Missouri State Bears forward Gaige Prim (44) drives to the basket during a game against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at JQH Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Tmsu Semo279

The Missouri State Bears (11-5, 0-0 MVC) will look to continue a five-game home win streak when they take on the Northern Iowa Panthers (6-7, 0-0 MVC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at JQH Arena. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Missouri State vs. Northern Iowa

Key Stats for Missouri State vs. Northern Iowa

  • The 78.4 points per game the Bears score are 10.4 more points than the Panthers give up (68).
  • The Panthers put up an average of 73.8 points per game, seven more points than the 66.8 the Bears allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Bears have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Panthers' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Panthers have shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.

Missouri State Players to Watch

  • Gaige Prim paces his squad in rebounds per contest (8.4), and also posts 14.3 points and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
  • Isiaih Mosley leads the Bears at 17 points per contest, while also posting 2.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds.
  • Donovan Clay puts up 8.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 50.5% from the floor.
  • Ja'Monta Black puts up 10.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 42.6% from the floor and 38.4% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Jaylen Minnett is averaging 11.4 points, 1.4 assists and 1.4 rebounds per game.

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

  • Nate Heise is the Panthers' top rebounder (4.9 per game), and he puts up 10.8 points and 1.6 assists.
  • The Panthers get 12.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Noah Carter.
  • Trae Berhow is averaging 8.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1 assists per game, making 43% of his shots from the floor and 41% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per game.
  • Tywhon Pickford is posting 5.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 45.8% of his shots from the floor.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Northern Iowa at Missouri State

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
