Missouri State Bears forward Gaige Prim (44) drives to the basket during a game against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at JQH Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Tmsu Semo279

The Missouri State Bears (11-5, 0-0 MVC) will look to continue a five-game home win streak when they take on the Northern Iowa Panthers (6-7, 0-0 MVC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at JQH Arena. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Missouri State vs. Northern Iowa

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Key Stats for Missouri State vs. Northern Iowa

The 78.4 points per game the Bears score are 10.4 more points than the Panthers give up (68).

The Panthers put up an average of 73.8 points per game, seven more points than the 66.8 the Bears allow to opponents.

This season, the Bears have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Panthers' opponents have knocked down.

The Panthers have shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.

Missouri State Players to Watch

Gaige Prim paces his squad in rebounds per contest (8.4), and also posts 14.3 points and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Isiaih Mosley leads the Bears at 17 points per contest, while also posting 2.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

Donovan Clay puts up 8.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 50.5% from the floor.

Ja'Monta Black puts up 10.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 42.6% from the floor and 38.4% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jaylen Minnett is averaging 11.4 points, 1.4 assists and 1.4 rebounds per game.

Northern Iowa Players to Watch