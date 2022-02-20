Skip to main content

How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Loyola (Il) Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) shoots over Missouri State Bears forward Gaige Prim (44) during the second half at Joseph J. Gentile Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Northern Iowa Panthers (15-10, 11-4 MVC) will look to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Missouri State Bears (20-8, 11-4 MVC) on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at McLeod Center. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State

Key Stats for Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State

  • The Panthers put up 73.0 points per game, 6.0 more points than the 67.0 the Bears give up.
  • The Bears' 77.3 points per game are 8.1 more points than the 69.2 the Panthers allow.
  • This season, the Panthers have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Bears' opponents have hit.
  • The Bears are shooting 48.2% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 44.3% the Panthers' opponents have shot this season.

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Panthers is AJ Green, who scores 18.4 points and distributes 2.0 assists per game.
  • Trae Berhow leads Northern Iowa in rebounding, pulling down 5.1 rebounds per game while also scoring 9.8 points a contest.
  • Green leads the Panthers in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Nate Heise is Northern Iowa's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Noah Carter leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

Missouri State Players to Watch

  • Isiaih Mosley racks up 20.0 points per game to be the top scorer for the Bears.
  • Gaige Prim puts up a stat line of 7.9 rebounds, 15.6 points and 1.7 assists per game for Missouri State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Lu'Cye Patterson has the top spot for assists with 2.4 per game, adding 7.1 points and 2.7 rebounds per matchup.
  • Jaylen Minnett makes 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bears.
  • Missouri State's leader in steals is Mosley (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Prim (1.3 per game).

Northern Iowa Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/2/2022

Bradley

W 78-65

Home

2/5/2022

Drake

W 74-69

Away

2/9/2022

Southern Illinois

W 53-44

Home

2/13/2022

Loyola Chicago

L 85-58

Away

2/15/2022

Illinois State

W 72-70

Away

2/20/2022

Missouri State

-

Home

2/23/2022

Indiana State

-

Away

2/26/2022

Loyola Chicago

-

Home

Missouri State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/2/2022

Southern Illinois

W 69-54

Away

2/6/2022

Loyola Chicago

L 71-62

Home

2/9/2022

Drake

W 66-62

Away

2/12/2022

Valparaiso

W 84-66

Home

2/15/2022

Indiana State

W 79-70

Home

2/20/2022

Northern Iowa

-

Away

2/23/2022

Bradley

-

Home

2/26/2022

Evansville

-

Away

How To Watch

February
20
2022

Missouri State at Northern Iowa

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
