How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Northern Iowa Panthers (15-10, 11-4 MVC) will look to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Missouri State Bears (20-8, 11-4 MVC) on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at McLeod Center. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State

Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022

Sunday, February 20, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: McLeod Center

Key Stats for Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State

The Panthers put up 73.0 points per game, 6.0 more points than the 67.0 the Bears give up.

The Bears' 77.3 points per game are 8.1 more points than the 69.2 the Panthers allow.

This season, the Panthers have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Bears' opponents have hit.

The Bears are shooting 48.2% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 44.3% the Panthers' opponents have shot this season.

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Panthers is AJ Green, who scores 18.4 points and distributes 2.0 assists per game.

Trae Berhow leads Northern Iowa in rebounding, pulling down 5.1 rebounds per game while also scoring 9.8 points a contest.

Green leads the Panthers in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Nate Heise is Northern Iowa's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Noah Carter leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

Missouri State Players to Watch

Isiaih Mosley racks up 20.0 points per game to be the top scorer for the Bears.

Gaige Prim puts up a stat line of 7.9 rebounds, 15.6 points and 1.7 assists per game for Missouri State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Lu'Cye Patterson has the top spot for assists with 2.4 per game, adding 7.1 points and 2.7 rebounds per matchup.

Jaylen Minnett makes 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bears.

Missouri State's leader in steals is Mosley (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Prim (1.3 per game).

Northern Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/2/2022 Bradley W 78-65 Home 2/5/2022 Drake W 74-69 Away 2/9/2022 Southern Illinois W 53-44 Home 2/13/2022 Loyola Chicago L 85-58 Away 2/15/2022 Illinois State W 72-70 Away 2/20/2022 Missouri State - Home 2/23/2022 Indiana State - Away 2/26/2022 Loyola Chicago - Home

Missouri State Schedule