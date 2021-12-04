Publish date:
How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Northern Iowa Panthers (2-4) take on the Richmond Spiders (4-4) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Richmond
- Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: McLeod Center
- Arena: McLeod Center
Key Stats for Northern Iowa vs. Richmond
- The 74.8 points per game the Panthers average are just 0.3 more points than the Spiders allow (74.5).
- The Spiders' 76.6 points per game are just 4.1 more points than the 72.5 the Panthers give up to opponents.
- The Panthers are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 46.8% the Spiders allow to opponents.
- The Spiders are shooting 48.6% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 44.8% the Panthers' opponents have shot this season.
Northern Iowa Players to Watch
- AJ Green leads the Panthers in scoring, tallying 18.2 points per game to go with 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
- Trae Berhow leads Northern Iowa in rebounding, averaging five per game, while Austin Phyfe leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.8 in each contest.
- The Panthers get the most three-point shooting production out of Green, who knocks down 3.7 threes per game.
- Nate Heise and Phyfe lead Northern Iowa on the defensive end, with Heise leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Phyfe in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.
Richmond Players to Watch
- Tyler Burton sits on top of the Spiders leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 17.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.
- Jacob Gilyard records more assists than any other Richmond player with 5.4 per game. He also averages 12.4 points and pulls down 3.9 rebounds per game.
- Gilyard makes 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spiders.
- Richmond's leader in steals is Gilyard (3.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Burton (0.8 per game).
Northern Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/11/2021
Vermont
L 71-57
Home
11/14/2021
Dubuque
W 95-58
Home
11/17/2021
Arkansas
L 93-80
Away
11/27/2021
Saint Bonaventure
W 90-80
Away
12/1/2021
Bradley
L 71-69
Away
12/5/2021
Richmond
-
Home
12/14/2021
Jackson State
-
Home
12/18/2021
Marshall
-
Away
12/22/2021
Liberty
-
Home
12/29/2021
Wartburg
-
Home
1/2/2022
Evansville
-
Home
Richmond Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
Drake
L 73-70
Away
11/22/2021
Hofstra
W 81-68
Home
11/25/2021
Maryland
L 86-80
Home
11/27/2021
Mississippi State
L 82-71
Away
12/1/2021
Wofford
W 73-64
Away
12/5/2021
Northern Iowa
-
Away
12/11/2021
Toledo
-
Home
12/17/2021
NC State
-
Away
12/19/2021
Old Dominion
-
Home
12/22/2021
Bucknell
-
Home
12/30/2021
Saint Joseph's (PA)
-
Home
