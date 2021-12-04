Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard (0) reacts in the final minute against the Duquesne Dukes in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard (0) reacts in the final minute against the Duquesne Dukes in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Northern Iowa Panthers (2-4) take on the Richmond Spiders (4-4) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Richmond

    • Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: McLeod Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Northern Iowa vs. Richmond

    • The 74.8 points per game the Panthers average are just 0.3 more points than the Spiders allow (74.5).
    • The Spiders' 76.6 points per game are just 4.1 more points than the 72.5 the Panthers give up to opponents.
    • The Panthers are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 46.8% the Spiders allow to opponents.
    • The Spiders are shooting 48.6% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 44.8% the Panthers' opponents have shot this season.

    Northern Iowa Players to Watch

    • AJ Green leads the Panthers in scoring, tallying 18.2 points per game to go with 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
    • Trae Berhow leads Northern Iowa in rebounding, averaging five per game, while Austin Phyfe leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.8 in each contest.
    • The Panthers get the most three-point shooting production out of Green, who knocks down 3.7 threes per game.
    • Nate Heise and Phyfe lead Northern Iowa on the defensive end, with Heise leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Phyfe in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.

    Richmond Players to Watch

    • Tyler Burton sits on top of the Spiders leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 17.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.
    • Jacob Gilyard records more assists than any other Richmond player with 5.4 per game. He also averages 12.4 points and pulls down 3.9 rebounds per game.
    • Gilyard makes 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spiders.
    • Richmond's leader in steals is Gilyard (3.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Burton (0.8 per game).

    Northern Iowa Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/11/2021

    Vermont

    L 71-57

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Dubuque

    W 95-58

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Arkansas

    L 93-80

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Saint Bonaventure

    W 90-80

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Bradley

    L 71-69

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Richmond

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Jackson State

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Marshall

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Liberty

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Wartburg

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Evansville

    -

    Home

    Richmond Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    Drake

    L 73-70

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Hofstra

    W 81-68

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Maryland

    L 86-80

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Mississippi State

    L 82-71

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Wofford

    W 73-64

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Northern Iowa

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Toledo

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    NC State

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Old Dominion

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Bucknell

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Saint Joseph's (PA)

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Richmond at Northern Iowa

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Hockey Fans
    Serie A

    How to Watch AC Milan vs. Salernitana

    5 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Sam Sessoms (3) shoots the ball against the defense of Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) during the first half at the Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Ohio State vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    8 minutes ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York City midfielder Valentin Castellanos (11) celebrates his goal scored agianst the New England Revolution during extra time in the conference semifinals of the 2021 MLS playoffs at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
    Soccer

    Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    52 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Sporting Kansas City midfielder Ilie Sanchez (6) and Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak (11) collide along the sidelines during the second half at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
    Soccer

    Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    52 minutes ago
    Tennis
    ATP World Tour

    How to Watch Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger: Semifinals & Doubles Final

    1 hour ago
    algeria soccer
    2021 FIFA Arab Cup

    How to Watch Lebanon vs. Algeria

    1 hour ago
    Dec 1, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Sam Sessoms (3) shoots the ball against the defense of Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) during the first half at the Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Penn State vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    1 hour ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Fordham Rams forward Chuba Ohams (1) shoots the ball as George Washington Colonials forward Hunter Dean (13) defends in the first half in the first round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint John's (NY) vs. Fordham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Noah Williams (24) celebrates with teammates after making a three point basket over Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) during the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oregon vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy