Northern Iowa vs. Valparaiso: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    January 4, 2022
    How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Valparaiso: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 17, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) dribbles past UNI Panthers guard Nate Heise (0) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 93-80. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

    The Valparaiso Beacons (8-6, 0-0 MVC) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Northern Iowa Panthers (5-7, 0-0 MVC) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at McLeod Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Valparaiso

    • Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: McLeod Center
    Arena: McLeod Center

    Key Stats for Northern Iowa vs. Valparaiso

    • The 72.3 points per game the Panthers average are 5.2 more points than the Beacons allow (67.1).
    • The Beacons' 74.6 points per game are 6.3 more points than the 68.3 the Panthers give up to opponents.
    • The Panthers make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Beacons have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
    • The Beacons' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Panthers have given up to their opponents (43.6%).

    Northern Iowa Players to Watch

    • The Panthers leader in points and assists is AJ Green, who scores 17.0 points per game along with 2.3 assists.
    • Northern Iowa's best rebounder is Nate Heise, who averages 4.9 boards per game in addition to his 10.8 PPG average.
    • Green makes more threes per game than any other member of the Panthers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
    • Heise is a standout on the defensive end for Northern Iowa, leading the team in steals with 1.5 per game and blocks with 0.3 per contest.

    Valparaiso Players to Watch

    • Ben Krikke scores 15.3 points per game and is the top scorer for the Beacons.
    • Valparaiso's leader in rebounds is Thomas Kithier with 6.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Trevor Anderson with 2.9 per game.
    • Sheldon Edwards is consistent from distance and leads the Beacons with 2.2 made threes per game.
    • Edwards' steals (1.2 steals per game) and blocks (1.3 blocks per game) lead Valparaiso on defense.

    Northern Iowa Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/14/2021

    Jackson State

    W 66-56

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Marshall

    W 75-60

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Liberty

    L 76-74

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Wyoming

    L 71-69

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Evansville

    W 83-61

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Valparaiso

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Missouri State

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    Indiana State

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Southern Illinois

    -

    Away

    1/19/2022

    Valparaiso

    -

    Away

    1/22/2022

    Drake

    -

    Home

    Valparaiso Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/7/2021

    East-West

    W 101-58

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Charlotte

    L 68-67

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Eastern Michigan

    W 67-55

    Home

    12/22/2021

    William & Mary

    W 88-66

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Illinois State

    W 81-76

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Northern Iowa

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Southern Illinois

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Loyola Chicago

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Missouri State

    -

    Home

    1/19/2022

    Northern Iowa

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    Indiana State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    5
    2022

    Valparaiso at Northern Iowa

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    

