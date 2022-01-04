Northern Iowa vs. Valparaiso: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Nov 17, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) dribbles past UNI Panthers guard Nate Heise (0) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 93-80. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Valparaiso Beacons (8-6, 0-0 MVC) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Northern Iowa Panthers (5-7, 0-0 MVC) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at McLeod Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Valparaiso

Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Networks

Arena: McLeod Center

Key Stats for Northern Iowa vs. Valparaiso

The 72.3 points per game the Panthers average are 5.2 more points than the Beacons allow (67.1).

The Beacons' 74.6 points per game are 6.3 more points than the 68.3 the Panthers give up to opponents.

The Panthers make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Beacons have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

The Beacons' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Panthers have given up to their opponents (43.6%).

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

The Panthers leader in points and assists is AJ Green, who scores 17.0 points per game along with 2.3 assists.

Northern Iowa's best rebounder is Nate Heise, who averages 4.9 boards per game in addition to his 10.8 PPG average.

Green makes more threes per game than any other member of the Panthers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.

Heise is a standout on the defensive end for Northern Iowa, leading the team in steals with 1.5 per game and blocks with 0.3 per contest.

Valparaiso Players to Watch

Ben Krikke scores 15.3 points per game and is the top scorer for the Beacons.

Valparaiso's leader in rebounds is Thomas Kithier with 6.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Trevor Anderson with 2.9 per game.

Sheldon Edwards is consistent from distance and leads the Beacons with 2.2 made threes per game.

Edwards' steals (1.2 steals per game) and blocks (1.3 blocks per game) lead Valparaiso on defense.

Northern Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/14/2021 Jackson State W 66-56 Home 12/18/2021 Marshall W 75-60 Away 12/22/2021 Liberty L 76-74 Home 12/23/2021 Wyoming L 71-69 Away 1/2/2022 Evansville W 83-61 Home 1/5/2022 Valparaiso - Home 1/8/2022 Missouri State - Away 1/11/2022 Indiana State - Home 1/15/2022 Southern Illinois - Away 1/19/2022 Valparaiso - Away 1/22/2022 Drake - Home

Valparaiso Schedule