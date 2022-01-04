Northern Iowa vs. Valparaiso: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Valparaiso: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Valparaiso Beacons (8-6, 0-0 MVC) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Northern Iowa Panthers (5-7, 0-0 MVC) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at McLeod Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: McLeod Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Northern Iowa vs. Valparaiso
- The 72.3 points per game the Panthers average are 5.2 more points than the Beacons allow (67.1).
- The Beacons' 74.6 points per game are 6.3 more points than the 68.3 the Panthers give up to opponents.
- The Panthers make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Beacons have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
- The Beacons' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Panthers have given up to their opponents (43.6%).
Northern Iowa Players to Watch
- The Panthers leader in points and assists is AJ Green, who scores 17.0 points per game along with 2.3 assists.
- Northern Iowa's best rebounder is Nate Heise, who averages 4.9 boards per game in addition to his 10.8 PPG average.
- Green makes more threes per game than any other member of the Panthers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
- Heise is a standout on the defensive end for Northern Iowa, leading the team in steals with 1.5 per game and blocks with 0.3 per contest.
Valparaiso Players to Watch
- Ben Krikke scores 15.3 points per game and is the top scorer for the Beacons.
- Valparaiso's leader in rebounds is Thomas Kithier with 6.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Trevor Anderson with 2.9 per game.
- Sheldon Edwards is consistent from distance and leads the Beacons with 2.2 made threes per game.
- Edwards' steals (1.2 steals per game) and blocks (1.3 blocks per game) lead Valparaiso on defense.
Northern Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/14/2021
Jackson State
W 66-56
Home
12/18/2021
Marshall
W 75-60
Away
12/22/2021
Liberty
L 76-74
Home
12/23/2021
Wyoming
L 71-69
Away
1/2/2022
Evansville
W 83-61
Home
1/5/2022
Valparaiso
-
Home
1/8/2022
Missouri State
-
Away
1/11/2022
Indiana State
-
Home
1/15/2022
Southern Illinois
-
Away
1/19/2022
Valparaiso
-
Away
1/22/2022
Drake
-
Home
Valparaiso Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/7/2021
East-West
W 101-58
Home
12/11/2021
Charlotte
L 68-67
Home
12/20/2021
Eastern Michigan
W 67-55
Home
12/22/2021
William & Mary
W 88-66
Home
1/2/2022
Illinois State
W 81-76
Home
1/5/2022
Northern Iowa
-
Away
1/8/2022
Southern Illinois
-
Home
1/11/2022
Loyola Chicago
-
Away
1/15/2022
Missouri State
-
Home
1/19/2022
Northern Iowa
-
Home
1/22/2022
Indiana State
-
Away