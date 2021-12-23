Nov 22, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Grand Canyon Antelopes forward Taeshon Cherry (35) drives against Wyoming Cowboys guard Hunter Maldonado (24) at GCU Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Ncaa Basketball Wyoming At Grand Canyon University

The Wyoming Cowboys (9-2) hope to extend a six-game home win streak when they host the Northern Iowa Panthers (4-6) on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Wyoming vs. Northern Iowa

Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Thursday, December 23, 2021 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Stan Sheriff Center

Favorite Spread Total Wyoming -2.5 135.5 points

Key Stats for Wyoming vs. Northern Iowa

The 78.2 points per game the Cowboys average are 9.5 more points than the Panthers give up (68.7).

The Panthers' 71.6 points per game are 8.5 more points than the 63.1 the Cowboys allow.

The Cowboys make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).

The Panthers' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have given up to their opponents (39.0%).

Wyoming Players to Watch

Graham Ike puts up 20.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.4 assists, shooting 55.5% from the floor.

Hunter Maldonado paces his team in assists per game (5.0), and also averages 15.4 points and 4.9 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Drake Jeffries posts 10.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 50.7% from the field and 50.0% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Xavier Dusell posts 12.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 43.1% from the field and 39.7% from downtown with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Jeremiah Oden posts 9.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.0 block.

Northern Iowa Players to Watch