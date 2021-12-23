Publish date:
How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wyoming Cowboys (9-2) hope to extend a six-game home win streak when they host the Northern Iowa Panthers (4-6) on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Wyoming vs. Northern Iowa
- Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Stan Sheriff Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wyoming
-2.5
135.5 points
Key Stats for Wyoming vs. Northern Iowa
- The 78.2 points per game the Cowboys average are 9.5 more points than the Panthers give up (68.7).
- The Panthers' 71.6 points per game are 8.5 more points than the 63.1 the Cowboys allow.
- The Cowboys make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
- The Panthers' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have given up to their opponents (39.0%).
Wyoming Players to Watch
- Graham Ike puts up 20.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.4 assists, shooting 55.5% from the floor.
- Hunter Maldonado paces his team in assists per game (5.0), and also averages 15.4 points and 4.9 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Drake Jeffries posts 10.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 50.7% from the field and 50.0% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Xavier Dusell posts 12.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 43.1% from the field and 39.7% from downtown with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jeremiah Oden posts 9.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.0 block.
Northern Iowa Players to Watch
- AJ Green is posting team highs in points (18.1 per game) and assists (2.2). And he is producing 3.6 rebounds, making 39.2% of his shots from the floor and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 triples per contest.
- Nate Heise is the Panthers' top rebounder (4.8 per game), and he averages 10.1 points and 1.4 assists.
- Noah Carter is averaging 11.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.
- Trae Berhow is putting up 7.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 37.3% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per contest.
- The Panthers get 6.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Austin Phyfe.
How To Watch
December
23
2021
Diamond Head Classic: Northern Iowa vs. Wyoming
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)