Northern Kentucky vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

How to Watch Northern Kentucky vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The DePaul Blue Demons (4-0) will try to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Northern Kentucky Norse (2-2) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Wintrust Arena. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET.
How to Watch DePaul vs. Northern Kentucky
- Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
DePaul
-5.5
140.5 points
Key Stats for DePaul vs. Northern Kentucky
- Last year, the Blue Demons recorded 5.4 fewer points per game (65.8) than the Norse allowed (71.2).
- The Norse scored an average of 71.4 points per game last year, only 0.5 fewer points than the 71.9 the Blue Demons allowed.
- The Blue Demons shot 41.7% from the field last season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 45.1% the Norse allowed to opponents.
- The Norse shot at a 44.5% rate from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points greater than the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Blue Demons averaged.
DePaul Players to Watch
- Javon Freeman-Liberty averaged 12.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest last year, shooting 42.7% from the field.
- Pauly Paulicap paced his team in rebounds per contest (6.1) last year, and also put up 7.2 points and 0.1 assists. At the other end, he averaged 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.
- Romeo Weems put up 6.9 points, 0.8 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game last year.
- Ray Salnave put up 6.3 points, 3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest last season, shooting 32% from the floor.
Northern Kentucky Players to Watch
- Trevon Faulkner averaged 16.7 points per contest to go with 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game last season.
- Adrian Nelson pulled down 10 rebounds per game, while Bryson Langdon averaged four assists per contest.
- Marques Warrick knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest a season ago.
- Faulkner and Nelson were defensive standouts last season, with Faulkner averaging 1.5 steals per game and Nelson collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.
