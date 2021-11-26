Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    How to Watch Northern Kentucky at DePaul in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Friday afternoon, Northern Kentucky will face DePaul.
    The college basketball season has given fans tons of entertaining games and great matchups to watch. One game fans should keep an eye on today will feature Northern Kentucky taking on DePaul.

    How to Watch Northern Kentucky at DePaul in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 2

    Live stream the Northern Kentucky at DePaul game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Northern Kentucky has had a solid start to the season and comes into this matchup with a 2-2 record. It lost a tough game to Northern Illinois last time out by a final score of 69-67. In that loss, the team was led by freshman guard Hubertas Pivorius with 20 points.

    On the other side, the Blue Demons have opened the season with four straight wins. They defeated Western Illinois in their last game by a final score of 84-80. DePaul was led by senior guard Javon Freeman-Liberty with 33 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

    These two teams appear to be fairly evenly matched and should put on a good show. Be sure to watch live to see which team comes out on top. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

