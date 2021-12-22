Skip to main content
    How to Watch Northern Kentucky at Indiana in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Indiana goes for its third straight win on Wednesday night when it hosts Northern Kentucky in men's college basketball.
    Author:

    Indiana is once again having a great non-conference part of its schedule. The Hoosiers are 9-2 and will be favored in their next two games. Hoosier fans have seen this before, as Indiana is once again beating up on the teams they should defeat on their schedule.

    How to Watch Northern Kentucky at Indiana in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Northern Kentucky at Indiana game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The problem for the Hoosiers recently has been once Big Ten play has started, they have struggled. The Hoosiers will get those answers soon, but first, they want to finish off their non-conference schedule with a couple more wins.

    First up is a Northern Kentucky team who is coming off an overtime loss to Eastern Kentucky.

    The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Norse and dropped their record to 4-6. They had lost four in a row before after starting the year 2-1.

    Wednesday, they get their biggest test of the year against Indiana. They will have to find a way to play their best game of the year if they want to head home with an upset win.

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Northern Kentucky at Indiana in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
