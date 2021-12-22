Northern Kentucky vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Dec 12, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Minor (22) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Hoosiers (9-2) will host the Northern Kentucky Norse (4-6) after winning eight straight home games. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Northern Kentucky

Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Assembly Hall

Assembly Hall Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Indiana -17.5 132.5 points

Key Stats for Indiana vs. Northern Kentucky

The Hoosiers average 77 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 68.4 the Norse allow.

The Norse average 9.2 more points per game (70.9) than the Hoosiers allow their opponents to score (61.7).

This season, the Hoosiers have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is four% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Norse's opponents have knocked down.

The Norse's 40.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have allowed to their opponents (35%).

Indiana Players to Watch

Trayce Jackson-Davis paces his team in both points (19.1) and rebounds (8.7) per game, and also posts 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 3.3 blocked shots (10th in college basketball).

Race Thompson posts 10.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 58% from the field.

Xavier Johnson posts a team-best 4.2 assists per contest. He is also putting up 10.3 points and 3.7 rebounds, shooting 45% from the field.

Miller Kopp is putting up 8.3 points, 1.2 assists and 3 rebounds per game.

Parker Stewart is averaging 8.2 points, 0.7 assists and 2.5 rebounds per contest.

Northern Kentucky Players to Watch