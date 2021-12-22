Northern Kentucky vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Northern Kentucky vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Hoosiers (9-2) will host the Northern Kentucky Norse (4-6) after winning eight straight home games. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.
How to Watch Indiana vs. Northern Kentucky
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Assembly Hall
Key Stats for Indiana vs. Northern Kentucky
- The Hoosiers average 77 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 68.4 the Norse allow.
- The Norse average 9.2 more points per game (70.9) than the Hoosiers allow their opponents to score (61.7).
- This season, the Hoosiers have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is four% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Norse's opponents have knocked down.
- The Norse's 40.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have allowed to their opponents (35%).
Indiana Players to Watch
- Trayce Jackson-Davis paces his team in both points (19.1) and rebounds (8.7) per game, and also posts 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 3.3 blocked shots (10th in college basketball).
- Race Thompson posts 10.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 58% from the field.
- Xavier Johnson posts a team-best 4.2 assists per contest. He is also putting up 10.3 points and 3.7 rebounds, shooting 45% from the field.
- Miller Kopp is putting up 8.3 points, 1.2 assists and 3 rebounds per game.
- Parker Stewart is averaging 8.2 points, 0.7 assists and 2.5 rebounds per contest.
Northern Kentucky Players to Watch
- Sam Vinson is posting a team-high 3.7 assists per game. And he is producing 9.8 points and 3.6 rebounds, making 38.1% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.
- Adrian Nelson is putting up a team-high 8.7 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 7 points and 0.5 assists, making 64.7% of his shots from the floor.
- Marques Warrick is putting up a team-leading 12.8 points per game. And he is producing 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists, making 33.6% of his shots from the floor and 31% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per game.
- Trevon Faulkner gets the Norse 12.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Norse get 6.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Bryson Langdon.
