How to Watch Northern Kentucky vs. Purdue Fort Wayne: Horizon Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 2 seed Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (21-10, 15-6 Horizon) are squaring off against the No. 3 seed Northern Kentucky Norse (19-11, 14-6 Horizon) in the Horizon Tournament semifinal on Monday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Watch the game at 9:30 PM.
How to Watch Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky
- Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Indiana Farmers Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky
- The Mastodons average 9.1 more points per game (74.7) than the Norse give up (65.6).
- The Norse's 70.3 points per game are only 0.8 more points than the 69.5 the Mastodons allow to opponents.
- The Mastodons make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Norse have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).
- The Norse are shooting 42.8% from the field, 2.6% lower than the 45.4% the Mastodons' opponents have shot this season.
Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch
- Jalon Pipkins puts up 13.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 29.2% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Ra Kpedi posts a team-high 6.2 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 8.3 points and 0.5 assists, shooting 64.4% from the field.
- Damian Chong Qui averages 10.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 40.6% from the floor and 37.5% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Deonte Billups posts 9.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 40.6% from the floor and 41.2% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
Northern Kentucky Players to Watch
- Sam Vinson is averaging 11.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, making 39.9% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per contest.
- Marques Warrick is putting up a team-high 16.3 points per contest. And he is delivering 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists, making 39.6% of his shots from the field and 35.0% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.
- The Norse receive 11.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Trevon Faulkner.
- Adrian Nelson is the Norse's top rebounder (7.4 per game), and he produces 6.8 points and 0.5 assists.
- Chris Brandon is putting up 5.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game, making 65.3% of his shots from the floor.
