How to Watch Northern Kentucky vs. Purdue Fort Wayne: Horizon Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 22, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Northern Kentucky Norse guard Sam Vinson (2) dribbles the ball in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 seed Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (21-10, 15-6 Horizon) are squaring off against the No. 3 seed Northern Kentucky Norse (19-11, 14-6 Horizon) in the Horizon Tournament semifinal on Monday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Watch the game at 9:30 PM.

How to Watch Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky

Key Stats for Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky

  • The Mastodons average 9.1 more points per game (74.7) than the Norse give up (65.6).
  • The Norse's 70.3 points per game are only 0.8 more points than the 69.5 the Mastodons allow to opponents.
  • The Mastodons make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Norse have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).
  • The Norse are shooting 42.8% from the field, 2.6% lower than the 45.4% the Mastodons' opponents have shot this season.

Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch

  • Jalon Pipkins puts up 13.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 29.2% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Ra Kpedi posts a team-high 6.2 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 8.3 points and 0.5 assists, shooting 64.4% from the field.
  • Damian Chong Qui averages 10.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 40.6% from the floor and 37.5% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Deonte Billups posts 9.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 40.6% from the floor and 41.2% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Northern Kentucky Players to Watch

  • Sam Vinson is averaging 11.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, making 39.9% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per contest.
  • Marques Warrick is putting up a team-high 16.3 points per contest. And he is delivering 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists, making 39.6% of his shots from the field and 35.0% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.
  • The Norse receive 11.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Trevon Faulkner.
  • Adrian Nelson is the Norse's top rebounder (7.4 per game), and he produces 6.8 points and 0.5 assists.
  • Chris Brandon is putting up 5.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game, making 65.3% of his shots from the floor.

How To Watch

March
7
2022

Horizon Tournament: Northern Kentucky vs. Fort Wayne

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
