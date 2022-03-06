Dec 22, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Northern Kentucky Norse guard Sam Vinson (2) dribbles the ball in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 seed Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (21-10, 15-6 Horizon) are squaring off against the No. 3 seed Northern Kentucky Norse (19-11, 14-6 Horizon) in the Horizon Tournament semifinal on Monday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Watch the game at 9:30 PM.

How to Watch Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky

Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022

Monday, March 7, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Key Stats for Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky

The Mastodons average 9.1 more points per game (74.7) than the Norse give up (65.6).

The Norse's 70.3 points per game are only 0.8 more points than the 69.5 the Mastodons allow to opponents.

The Mastodons make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Norse have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).

The Norse are shooting 42.8% from the field, 2.6% lower than the 45.4% the Mastodons' opponents have shot this season.

Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch

Jalon Pipkins puts up 13.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 29.2% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Ra Kpedi posts a team-high 6.2 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 8.3 points and 0.5 assists, shooting 64.4% from the field.

Damian Chong Qui averages 10.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 40.6% from the floor and 37.5% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Deonte Billups posts 9.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 40.6% from the floor and 41.2% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Northern Kentucky Players to Watch