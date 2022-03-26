How to Watch Division II National Championship: Northwest Missouri State vs. Augusta

Skip to main content

How to Watch the Division II National Championship: Northwest Missouri State vs Augusta: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Northwest Missouri State takes on Augusta on Saturday afternoon in the Division II Men's national championship game.

Northwest Missouri State won its 10th straight game on Thursday when it beat Black Hills State 70-57 in the semifinals.

The Bearcats jumped out to a 10-point halftime lead and never looked back in the 13-point win.

This will be the fourth national title game appearance for the Bearcats as they look to win a record third straight championship against an Augusta team who easily beat Indiana (PA) in the other semifinal.

The Jaguars won their 19th straight game on Thursday when they took down the Crimson Hawks 76-61.

They were tied at halftime but the Jaguars pulled away in the second half to earn a spot in the national title game on Saturday afternoon.

Augusta has been playing as well as anyone in the country, but it will need to do it one more time against the two-time defending national champions.

This should be a great game between the two teams as both have been playing great basketball all season long.

