How to Watch Northwestern at Illinois in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In-state rivals battle Sunday afternoon when Northwestern travels to Illinois to take on the Fighting Illini.

Northwestern hits the road Sunday afternoon looking to extend its three-game winning streak. The Wildcats haven't lost since dropping a close 59-56 game at home against Illinois.

How to Watch Northwestern at Illinois in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Northwestern at Illinois game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Since that loss, they have beat Rutgers in overtime, Nebraska and then a short-handed Indiana team.

The winning streak has moved them over .500 at 12-10 overall and they are now also 5-8 in the Big Ten.

It has been their best stretch of basketball in Big Ten play, but Sunday, it gets tougher as they take on the first-place Fighting Illini.

Illinois will look to snap the Wildcats streak as it tries to bounce back from a 16-point loss to Purdue on Tuesday. 

The loss was the second this season to the Boilermakers and dropped them to 10-3 in conference play.

Due to a couple of upsets this week, though, the Illini now sit all by themselves for the top spot in the conference, but will need to take of Northwestern on Sunday if they want to stay there.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
13
2022

Northwestern at Illinois

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
