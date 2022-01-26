Skip to main content

How to Watch Northwestern at Michigan in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Michigan goes for its third straight win on Wednesday night when it hosts Northwestern in men's college basketball.

Michigan put together one of its most complete games of the year on Sunday when it went into Indiana and dealt the Hoosiers their first home loss of the year. Not only did the Wolverines win, but they dominated Indiana en route to an 80-62 win.

How to Watch Northwestern at Michigan in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Northwestern at Michigan game on fuboTV

The win was their second straight impressive performance as they beat Maryland last Tuesday 83-64. Hunter Dickinson has helped lead the charge after missing the game against Illinois due to COVID-19 protocols.

Michigan has looked like a completely different team over the last two games and Wednesday night, they will look to avoid a letdown when they play a Northwestern team who is coming off two straight losses.

It has been a brutal stretch of the schedule for the Wildcats as they have played three straight top-10 teams and will play a ranked Illinois after Michigan.

They did pull off a big upset of Michigan State but have since lost to Wisconsin by four and Purdue by 20.

Northwestern must now find a way to rebound when they take on a Michigan team that is playing as well as it has all year long.

How To Watch

January
26
2022

Northwestern at Michigan

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
6:30
PM/ET
