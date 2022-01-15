How to Watch Northwestern at Michigan State in Men's College Basketball

The Northwestern Wildcats are looking for the biggest win of their season against the No. 10 ranked Michigan State Spartans.

This season the No. 10 ranked Michigan State Spartans (14-2) started their season with a loss and dropped another game against Baylor, both top three teams. Since then they are on a tear, winning nine straight games. Today's game against the Northwestern Wildcats (8-6) comes before they take on back-to-back ranked rivals, so the trap game opportunity is there for the upset.

How to Watch Northwestern at Michigan State today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Spartans faced a tougher challenge than expected in their last game out in a win over Minnesota (71-69), but kept the win streak going:

Despite the difference in their records, the Wildcats and Spartans have a very similar statistical profile. This season, the Wildcats are averaging 78.6 points per game and giving up just 67.4 points to their opponents.

In wins they are running opponents out of the gym to the tune of a +29.8 scoring margin and in losses only a -5.6 scoring margin.

Every loss so far this season has come by eight points or less.

These teams have played once already this season with the Spartans winning 73-67 in one of their most competitive games of the season. Gabe Brown led the way with 20 points on 5-11 shooting and got to the line consistently finishing 7-7 overall.

Brown is leading the way this season with 14.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in a balanced attack for the Spartans.

The Wildcats are led by Pete Nance’s 17.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 blocks per game. Nance was held in check by the Spartans in his first outing and will need a bigger game to pull off the upset.

