Skip to main content

How to Watch Northwestern at Michigan State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Northwestern Wildcats are looking for the biggest win of their season against the No. 10 ranked Michigan State Spartans.

This season the No. 10 ranked Michigan State Spartans (14-2) started their season with a loss and dropped another game against Baylor, both top three teams. Since then they are on a tear, winning nine straight games. Today's game against the Northwestern Wildcats (8-6) comes before they take on back-to-back ranked rivals, so the trap game opportunity is there for the upset.

How to Watch Northwestern at Michigan State today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Watch Northwestern at Michigan State online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Spartans faced a tougher challenge than expected in their last game out in a win over Minnesota (71-69), but kept the win streak going:

Despite the difference in their records, the Wildcats and Spartans have a very similar statistical profile. This season, the Wildcats are averaging 78.6 points per game and giving up just 67.4 points to their opponents.

In wins they are running opponents out of the gym to the tune of a +29.8 scoring margin and in losses only a -5.6 scoring margin.

Every loss so far this season has come by eight points or less.

These teams have played once already this season with the Spartans winning 73-67 in one of their most competitive games of the season. Gabe Brown led the way with 20 points on 5-11 shooting and got to the line consistently finishing 7-7 overall.

Brown is leading the way this season with 14.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in a balanced attack for the Spartans.

The Wildcats are led by Pete Nance’s 17.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 blocks per game. Nance was held in check by the Spartans in his first outing and will need a bigger game to pull off the upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Northwestern at Michigan State

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Davion Warren (2) reacts after making a three point basket against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Texas Tech at Kansas State in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Dec 5, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) reacts after making a contested three point basket against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Northwestern at Michigan State in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
UCONN WOMEN
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Xavier at Connecticut in Women's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Dec 21, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Xavier guard Adam Kunkel (5) drives past Villanova guard Collin Gillespie (2) during the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Zwarych-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Creighton at Xavier in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Jan 1, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) drives to the basket as Villanova Wildcats guard Jordan Longino (15) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Marquette in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
mac-jones
SI Guide

NFL’s Wild-Card Weekend Kicks Off With a Bang

2 minutes ago
Dec 17, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) celebrate late game action against the Villanova Wildcats in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Creighton vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward Chuck O Bannon Jr. (5) dribbles against Kansas State Wildcats guard Mark Smith (13) during the first half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Texas Tech vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles forward Justin Lewis (10) shoots during the first half against the DePaul Blue Demons at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Seton Hall vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy