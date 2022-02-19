Skip to main content

How to Watch Northwestern at Minnesota in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Northwestern travels to Minnesota on Saturday afternoon looking to snap a two-game losing streak

Northwestern heads north to Minnesota Saturday afternoon coming off back-to-back close losses to Illinois and Purdue that snapped a three-game losing streak.

How to Watch Northwestern at Minnesota in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Northwestern at Minnesota game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats are now 5-10 in the Big Ten and have dropped back to .500 overall at 12-12.

They continue to be competitive each game, but have struggled to come away with twins.

Saturday afternoon they look to get back in the win column against a Minnesota team who has also lost two games in a row.

The Golden Gophers return back home after bad losses to both Ohio State and Penn State.

Minnesota has struggled in the Big Ten as it has won just twice in the last 13 games and is just 3-12 in the conference standings and 12-12 overall.

The Golden Gophers are desperate to get back in the win column and they hope a trip back home can get them a big victory.

Northwestern will be a favorite even though they are on the road, but Minnesota will look to be unwelcome guests and send the Wildcats home with a loss.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Northwestern at Minnesota in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_13254580
