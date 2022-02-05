How to Watch Northwestern at Nebraska in Men's College Basketball

Northwestern travels to Nebraska Saturday afternoon looking to win its second straight game

Northwestern finally got another Big Ten win on Tuesday night but it didn't come without a little bit of drama. The Wildcats led Rutgers by 24 in the second half, but blew that lead as the Scarlet Knights sent the game to overtime with a huge comeback.

How to Watch Northwestern at Nebraska in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Wildcats, though, were able to come through in the extra period to get the win and snapped a four-game winning streak. Northwestern has experienced a ton of heartbreaking losses and Tuesday night was almost another one.

They got the win, though, and Saturday they will look to win their second straight when they visit a Nebraska team still searching for its first Big Ten win.

The Cornhuskers nearly got that first win on Tuesday night when they nearly knocked off Michigan on the road.

Nebraska led by seven at halftime and again with 6:03 left, but a technical foul gave the Wolverines the momentum as they came back to win 85-79.

The loss dropped Nebraska to 0-11 in conference play as they continue to get close but fail to get that elusive win.

