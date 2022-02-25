Skip to main content

How to Watch Northwestern at Penn State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two evenly matched teams in one of the best conferences in basketball face as Northwestern takes on Penn State on Friday night.

Northwestern is the fourth-to-last team in the Big Ten Conference. The Wildcats are at .500 overall at 13-13 but just 6-11 against conference opponents. They were on a three-game losing streak after losing to Illinois, Purdue, and Minnesota.

However, they snapped that streak in their last game at home against Nebraska with a win. Now, they go back on the road. Pete Nance leads the team with 15.1 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Wildcats.

How to Watch Northwestern Wildcats at Penn State Nittany Lions Today:

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Northwestern Wildcats at Penn State Nittany Lions game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Penn State ranks just one spot higher than Northwestern in the same conference at No. 10. The Nittany Lions are 11-13 overall this season and just half a game above Northwestern at 6-10 in conference play. 

The Nittany Lions won two games last week against Michigan State and Minnesota at home, but they lost on Monday on the road at Maryland. Jalen Pickett leads the team in scoring with 13.0 points and 4.1 assists per game.

Northwestern played Penn State at home earlier this season and lost that game by four 74-70. Forward Seth Lundy ended with 23 points and two rebounds for the Nittany Lions in the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

