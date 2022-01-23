Purdue hosts Northwestern on Sunday afternoon looking to bounce back from a loss to rival Indiana on Thursday night.

Purdue had its nine-game winning streak against rival Indiana snapped on Thursday when it lost to the Hoosiers 68-65. The Boilermakers battled back and took a late lead but gave up a three to Rob Phinisee and lost their third Big Ten game.

How to Watch Northwestern at Purdue in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Northwestern at Purdue game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Boilermakers, at times, have looked like one of the best teams in the country this year, but they are currently just 4-3 in the Big Ten. They have lost a game outside the conference, but they are struggling inside the Big Ten.

Sunday afternoon, it doesn't get much easier as they take on a pesky Northwestern team.

The Wildcats have won just two Big Ten games this year and have lost five of six games, but haven't played poorly. Their one win during this stretch is a 64-62 upset win over No. 12 Michigan State.

They have also lost in double-overtime to Maryland and lost by just four points against No. 8 Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Saturday, they will look to pull off another huge upset and get a big road win against Purdue.

Regional restrictions may apply.