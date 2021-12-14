How to Watch Northwestern State at LSU in Men's College Basketball

LSU looks to stay perfect on the year when it hosts Northwestern State on Tuesday night.

LSU has had a great start to the season, as the Tigers have rolled off nine straight wins. They had to go to overtime to beat Penn State earlier this season but have won every other game by at least 14 points.

How to Watch Northwestern State at LSU in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 14, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

It has been a dominant start for LSU, as they have collected big wins against Belmont, Wake Forest and Georgia Tech.

Tuesday they will look to keep it going as they near the end of their non-conference schedule.

Northwestern State will look to play spoiler, though, and pull off a huge upset on the road. The Demons come in off just their second win of the year and have yet to beat a Division I team this season.

They have had a tough schedule that has included games against Oklahoma, SMU and Houston. They have been competitive in some of their games but have struggled to get that big upset.

Northwestern State will have to play its best game of the year on Tuesday if it wants to pull off the huge upset, but it could get LSU looking ahead to the start of SEC play and give the Tigers some problems.

