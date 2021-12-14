Northwestern State vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Northwestern State vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 19 LSU Tigers (9-0) will try to continue a nine-game winning streak when they host the Northwestern State Demons (2-8) on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch LSU vs. Northwestern State
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
LSU
-35.5
145 points
Key Stats for LSU vs. Northwestern State
- The 78.3 points per game the Tigers average are the same as the Demons allow.
- The Demons score 15.2 more points per game (68.9) than the Tigers allow (53.7).
- This season, the Tigers have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% lower than the 49.7% of shots the Demons' opponents have made.
- The Demons are shooting 44.5% from the field, 10.6% higher than the 33.9% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
LSU Players to Watch
- Tari Eason puts up a team-high 15.6 points per game. He is also putting up 7.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists, shooting 52.6% from the field.
- Darius Days leads his team in rebounds per contest (8.0), and also averages 14.8 points and 0.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Xavier Pinson posts a team-best 5.0 assists per game. He is also averaging 9.8 points and 3.0 rebounds, shooting 38.9% from the field and 25.7% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- Eric Gaines averages 8.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Efton Reid puts up 9.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
Northwestern State Players to Watch
- Kendal Coleman is averaging team highs in points (15.9 per game) and rebounds (7.6). And he is contributing 0.3 assists, making 60.0% of his shots from the field.
- Cedric Garrett is averaging 7.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, making 35.1% of his shots from the field.
- The Demons get 7.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Larry Owens.
- The Demons get 7.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Laterrance Reed.
- The Demons get 6.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Jalen King.
How To Watch
December
14
2021
Northwestern State at LSU
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
