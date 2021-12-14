Northwestern State vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

Nov 30, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kyler Edwards (11) dribbles against Northwestern State Demons guard Cedric Garrett (22) in the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 19 LSU Tigers (9-0) will try to continue a nine-game winning streak when they host the Northwestern State Demons (2-8) on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch LSU vs. Northwestern State

Game Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Favorite Spread Total LSU -35.5 145 points

Key Stats for LSU vs. Northwestern State

The 78.3 points per game the Tigers average are the same as the Demons allow.

The Demons score 15.2 more points per game (68.9) than the Tigers allow (53.7).

This season, the Tigers have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% lower than the 49.7% of shots the Demons' opponents have made.

The Demons are shooting 44.5% from the field, 10.6% higher than the 33.9% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

LSU Players to Watch

Tari Eason puts up a team-high 15.6 points per game. He is also putting up 7.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists, shooting 52.6% from the field.

Darius Days leads his team in rebounds per contest (8.0), and also averages 14.8 points and 0.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Xavier Pinson posts a team-best 5.0 assists per game. He is also averaging 9.8 points and 3.0 rebounds, shooting 38.9% from the field and 25.7% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Eric Gaines averages 8.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Efton Reid puts up 9.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Northwestern State Players to Watch