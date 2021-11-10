Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    How to Watch Northwestern State vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Andrew Nembhard (3) dribbles the ball against Oklahoma Sooners guard Austin Reaves (12) during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Gonzaga Bulldogs won 87-71. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    The Northwestern State Demons (0-0) face the Oklahoma Sooners (0-0) at Lloyd Noble Center on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Northwestern State

    Oklahoma vs Northwestern State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Oklahoma

    -27.5

    143.5 points

    Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. Northwestern State

    • Last year, the Sooners averaged 74.5 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 79.7 the Demons allowed.
    • The Demons scored only 2.7 more points per game last year (72.6) than the Sooners gave up to opponents (69.9).
    • The Sooners shot 44.3% from the field last season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Demons allowed to opponents.
    • The Demons' 43.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.9 percentage points higher than the Sooners allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

    Oklahoma Players to Watch

    • Austin Reaves paced his squad in points (17.6), rebounds (5.3) and assists (4.5) per game last season, shooting 44.3% from the floor and 30.5% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game. Defensively, he put up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.
    • De'Vion Harmon put up 12.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game last season. Defensively, he averaged 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocks.
    • Brady Manek averaged 10.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest last season, shooting 42.2% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Elijah Harkless put up 7.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest last season. At the other end, he delivered 1.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.
    • Umoja Gibson posted 9.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest last year. At the other end, he averaged 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

    Northwestern State Players to Watch

    • Trenton Massner put up 13.1 points per game last season to go with 2.5 assists.
    • Kendal Coleman pulled down an average of 6.5 boards in each contest while scoring 6.8 points per game last season.
    • Carvell Teasett hit an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Massner averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Coleman notched 1.1 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Northwestern State at Oklahoma

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

