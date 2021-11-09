How to Watch Northwestern State at Oklahoma

Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    How to Watch Northwestern State Demons at Oklahoma Sooners: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Northwestern State out of the Southland Conference takes on Oklahoma out of the Big 12 as both of these teams open up their seasons.
    The Oklahoma men's basketball team starts its season Tuesday against a Southland Conference opponent in Northwestern State.

    The Sooners ended last season with a loss to the top-ranked team in the nation in Gonzaga in the NCAA tournament. They ended with a 16–11 record and as the No. 2 team in the Big 12 conference, behind only Baylor, who was 13–1 in the conference and 28–2 overall.

    The Demons finished in the middle of their conference last year with a record of 11–18. Their record included losses to Gonzaga and Texas Tech.

    How to Watch Northwestern State Demons at Oklahoma Sooners Today Online:

    Game Date: Nov. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG+

    You can live stream Northwestern State Demons at Oklahoma Sooners on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Demons have Oklahoma, Houston, LSU, Texas A&M and Baylor on their schedule this season.

    Oklahoma is without their leading scorer, rebounder and passer from last season in Austin Reaves, who now plays for the Lakers. The Sooners will rely on players like Elijah Harkless and Jordan Goldwire to step up and fill the scoring void left by Reaves.

    While this game will be fun to watch, Oklahoma should come out on top as they try to make a run at the Big 12 title this season.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

