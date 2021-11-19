Publish date:
How to Watch Northwestern vs. Fairleigh Dickinson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Northwestern Wildcats (3-0) will host the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (0-1) after winning three straight home games. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 18, 2021.
- Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Welsh-Ryan Arena
Key Stats for Northwestern vs. Fairleigh Dickinson
- Last year, the Wildcats recorded 70.3 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 78.8 the Knights gave up.
- The Knights' 75.0 points per game last year were 5.0 more points than the 70.0 the Wildcats gave up.
- Last season, the Wildcats had a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.3% lower than the 46.6% of shots the Knights' opponents hit.
- The Knights shot at a 45.1% rate from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 42.8% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.
Northwestern Players to Watch
- Chase Audige averaged 12.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game last season.
- Pete Nance pulled down 6.8 rebounds per game, while Boo Buie averaged 4.0 assists per contest.
- Audige knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest a season ago.
- Audige averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Nance compiled 0.7 rejections per contest.
Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch
- Jahlil Jenkins scored 16.8 points and distributed 3.2 assists per game last season.
- Elyjah Williams pulled down 7.6 boards per game while also scoring 13.9 points a contest.
- Brandon Rush knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest a season ago.
- Brandon Powell averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while Williams compiled 1.5 rejections per contest.
Northwestern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Eastern Illinois
W 80-56
Home
11/12/2021
High Point
W 95-60
Home
11/16/2021
New Orleans
W 83-67
Home
11/18/2021
Fairleigh Dickinson
-
Home
11/22/2021
Providence
-
Home
11/30/2021
Wake Forest
-
Away
12/5/2021
Maryland
-
Away
12/12/2021
NJIT
-
Home
12/18/2021
DePaul
-
Home
Fairleigh Dickinson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Seton Hall
L 93-49
Away
11/18/2021
Northwestern
-
Away
11/20/2021
Saint John's (NY)
-
Away
11/24/2021
NJIT
-
Away
11/28/2021
Princeton
-
Away
11/30/2021
Manhattan
-
Away
12/7/2021
La Salle
-
Away
