The Northwestern Wildcats (3-0) will host the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (0-1) after winning three straight home games. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Thursday, November 18, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Key Stats for Northwestern vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Last year, the Wildcats recorded 70.3 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 78.8 the Knights gave up.

The Knights' 75.0 points per game last year were 5.0 more points than the 70.0 the Wildcats gave up.

Last season, the Wildcats had a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.3% lower than the 46.6% of shots the Knights' opponents hit.

The Knights shot at a 45.1% rate from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 42.8% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.

Northwestern Players to Watch

Chase Audige averaged 12.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game last season.

Pete Nance pulled down 6.8 rebounds per game, while Boo Buie averaged 4.0 assists per contest.

Audige knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest a season ago.

Audige averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Nance compiled 0.7 rejections per contest.

Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch

Jahlil Jenkins scored 16.8 points and distributed 3.2 assists per game last season.

Elyjah Williams pulled down 7.6 boards per game while also scoring 13.9 points a contest.

Brandon Rush knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest a season ago.

Brandon Powell averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while Williams compiled 1.5 rejections per contest.

Northwestern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Eastern Illinois W 80-56 Home 11/12/2021 High Point W 95-60 Home 11/16/2021 New Orleans W 83-67 Home 11/18/2021 Fairleigh Dickinson - Home 11/22/2021 Providence - Home 11/30/2021 Wake Forest - Away 12/5/2021 Maryland - Away 12/12/2021 NJIT - Home 12/18/2021 DePaul - Home

Fairleigh Dickinson Schedule