    • November 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Northwestern vs. Fairleigh Dickinson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 10, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) defends as Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. (4) drives to the basket against Northwestern Wildcats forward Robbie Beran (31) in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

    The Northwestern Wildcats (3-0) will host the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (0-1) after winning three straight home games. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

    How to Watch Northwestern vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

    • Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Welsh-Ryan Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Northwestern vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

    • Last year, the Wildcats recorded 70.3 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 78.8 the Knights gave up.
    • The Knights' 75.0 points per game last year were 5.0 more points than the 70.0 the Wildcats gave up.
    • Last season, the Wildcats had a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.3% lower than the 46.6% of shots the Knights' opponents hit.
    • The Knights shot at a 45.1% rate from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 42.8% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.

    Northwestern Players to Watch

    • Chase Audige averaged 12.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game last season.
    • Pete Nance pulled down 6.8 rebounds per game, while Boo Buie averaged 4.0 assists per contest.
    • Audige knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest a season ago.
    • Audige averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Nance compiled 0.7 rejections per contest.

    Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch

    • Jahlil Jenkins scored 16.8 points and distributed 3.2 assists per game last season.
    • Elyjah Williams pulled down 7.6 boards per game while also scoring 13.9 points a contest.
    • Brandon Rush knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest a season ago.
    • Brandon Powell averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while Williams compiled 1.5 rejections per contest.

    Northwestern Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Eastern Illinois

    W 80-56

    Home

    11/12/2021

    High Point

    W 95-60

    Home

    11/16/2021

    New Orleans

    W 83-67

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Fairleigh Dickinson

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Providence

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Wake Forest

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Maryland

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    NJIT

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    DePaul

    -

    Home

    Fairleigh Dickinson Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Seton Hall

    L 93-49

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Northwestern

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Saint John's (NY)

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    NJIT

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Princeton

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Manhattan

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    La Salle

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    Fairleigh Dickinson at Northwestern

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
