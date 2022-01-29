Northwestern vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 23, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) dribbles around Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Northwestern Wildcats (9-9, 2-7 Big Ten) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini (14-5, 7-2 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The matchup airs at 4:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Illinois

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Welsh-Ryan Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Northwestern vs. Illinois

The Fighting Illini score 78.1 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 68.9 the Wildcats allow.

The Wildcats put up an average of 76.2 points per game, 9.9 more points than the 66.3 the Fighting Illini give up.

The Fighting Illini make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

The Wildcats' 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have given up to their opponents (40.1%).

Illinois Players to Watch

Kofi Cockburn leads the Fighting Illini in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 17.4 points and 9.7 boards per game.

Trent Frazier leads Illinois in assists, averaging 3.3 per game while also scoring 12.1 points per contest.

Alfonso Plummer leads the Fighting Illini in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Frazier and Omar Payne lead Illinois on the defensive end, with Frazier leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Payne in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Northwestern Players to Watch

Pete Nance holds the top spot on the Wildcats leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 16 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

Boo Buie notches more assists than any other Northwestern teammate with 5.3 per game. He also averages 14.9 points and grabs 2.7 rebounds per game.

Buie is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Wildcats, hitting 2.2 threes per game.

Northwestern's leader in steals is Chase Audige (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Nance (1.3 per game).

Illinois Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/11/2022 Nebraska W 81-71 Away 1/14/2022 Michigan W 68-53 Home 1/17/2022 Purdue L 96-88 Home 1/21/2022 Maryland L 81-65 Away 1/25/2022 Michigan State W 56-55 Home 1/29/2022 Northwestern - Away 2/2/2022 Wisconsin - Home 2/5/2022 Indiana - Away 2/8/2022 Purdue - Away 2/13/2022 Northwestern - Home 2/16/2022 Rutgers - Away

Northwestern Schedule