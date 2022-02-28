Skip to main content

How to Watch Northwestern at Iowa in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Iowa looks to extend its three-game winning streak on Monday night when it hosts Northwestern in a Big Ten battle.

Iowa welcomes Northwestern to town looking to stay hot, as the Hawkeyes have won three in a row and six of seven. 

How to Watch Northwestern at Iowa in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Northwestern at Iowa game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They have beat Ohio State and Nebraska on the road and also took down Michigan State at home. It has been a great stretch for Iowa that was only interrupted by an 84-79 home loss to Michigan on Feb. 17.

Iowa is now 10-7 in the Big Ten and 20-8 overall and has all but sealed its place in the NCAA Tournament.

The Hawkeyes appear to be safely in, but they don't want to have a letdown against a pesky Northwestern team on Monday night.

The Wildcats will look to pull off the upset as they play their second straight game on the road.

They lost the first of the two on Friday when they went to Penn State and lost 67-60. The loss was their fourth in the last five games and dropped them to 6-12 in the Big Ten.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
28
2022

Northwestern at Iowa

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Spurs vs. Grizzlies

By Kristofer Habbas
42 seconds ago
Jan 24, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket behind Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) during the second half at Paycom Center. Chicago won 111-110. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Kings vs. Thunder

By Kristofer Habbas
42 seconds ago
COPPIN STATE
College Basketball

How to Watch Delaware State at Coppin State

By Brandon Rush
42 seconds ago
Rodeo
Rodeo

How to Watch RodeoHouston Super Series: Round 1

By Justin Carter
42 seconds ago
Iowa forward Filip Rebraca (0) shoots a basket as Michigan center Hunter Dickinson defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220217 Michigan Iowa Mbb 010 Jpg
College Basketball

How to Watch Northwestern at Iowa

By Adam Childs
42 seconds ago
Feb 13, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) attempts to control the puck as Ottawa Senators defenseman Nikita Zaitsev (22) defends during the second period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Maple Leafs vs. Capitals

By Ben Macaluso
30 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) celebrates after a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Canucks vs. Devils

By Ben Macaluso
30 minutes ago
Dec 14, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) react during overtime at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Raptors vs. Nets

By Kristofer Habbas
30 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9), Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) and Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY
NBA

How to Watch Bulls vs. Heat

By Kristofer Habbas
30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy