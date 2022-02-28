Iowa looks to extend its three-game winning streak on Monday night when it hosts Northwestern in a Big Ten battle.

Iowa welcomes Northwestern to town looking to stay hot, as the Hawkeyes have won three in a row and six of seven.

How to Watch Northwestern at Iowa in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

They have beat Ohio State and Nebraska on the road and also took down Michigan State at home. It has been a great stretch for Iowa that was only interrupted by an 84-79 home loss to Michigan on Feb. 17.

Iowa is now 10-7 in the Big Ten and 20-8 overall and has all but sealed its place in the NCAA Tournament.

The Hawkeyes appear to be safely in, but they don't want to have a letdown against a pesky Northwestern team on Monday night.

The Wildcats will look to pull off the upset as they play their second straight game on the road.

They lost the first of the two on Friday when they went to Penn State and lost 67-60. The loss was their fourth in the last five games and dropped them to 6-12 in the Big Ten.

