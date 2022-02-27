Feb 25, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) dribbles the ball around the outside of Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Northwestern 67-60. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Northwestern Wildcats (13-14, 6-12 Big Ten) will look to end a three-game road slide when they visit the No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (20-8, 10-7 Big Ten) on Monday, February 28, 2022 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Northwestern

Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022

8:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Key Stats for Iowa vs. Northwestern

The Hawkeyes score 83.8 points per game, 15.5 more points than the 68.3 the Wildcats allow.

The Wildcats put up an average of 73.3 points per game, only 2.0 more points than the 71.3 the Hawkeyes give up.

This season, the Hawkeyes have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.7% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have made.

Iowa Players to Watch

Keegan Murray is tops on his squad in both points (23.2) and rebounds (8.2) per game, and also averages 1.2 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.3 steals and 2.0 blocked shots.

Kris Murray puts up 10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 1.0 block.

Patrick McCaffery is averaging 10.7 points, 1.7 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

Jordan Bohannon averages 10.7 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Filip Rebraca is posting 6.2 points, 0.6 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Northwestern Players to Watch