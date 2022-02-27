How to Watch Northwestern vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Northwestern Wildcats (13-14, 6-12 Big Ten) will look to end a three-game road slide when they visit the No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (20-8, 10-7 Big Ten) on Monday, February 28, 2022 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.
Key Stats for Iowa vs. Northwestern
- The Hawkeyes score 83.8 points per game, 15.5 more points than the 68.3 the Wildcats allow.
- The Wildcats put up an average of 73.3 points per game, only 2.0 more points than the 71.3 the Hawkeyes give up.
- This season, the Hawkeyes have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.7% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have made.
Iowa Players to Watch
- Keegan Murray is tops on his squad in both points (23.2) and rebounds (8.2) per game, and also averages 1.2 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.3 steals and 2.0 blocked shots.
- Kris Murray puts up 10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 1.0 block.
- Patrick McCaffery is averaging 10.7 points, 1.7 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.
- Jordan Bohannon averages 10.7 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Filip Rebraca is posting 6.2 points, 0.6 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game.
Northwestern Players to Watch
- Pete Nance is No. 1 on the Wildcats in scoring (15.0 points per game) and rebounding (6.3), and puts up 2.6 assists. He also averages 0.3 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Boo Buie is the Wildcats' top assist man (4.5 per game), and he posts 14.7 points and 2.7 rebounds.
- Chase Audige gets the Wildcats 10.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Ryan Young is averaging 8.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, making 54.7% of his shots from the field.
- Robbie Beran gets the Wildcats 6.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
