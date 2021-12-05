Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Northwestern at Maryland in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    After a dominant performance in the Big Ten-ACC challenge, the Big Ten now turns to conference play, as Maryland takes on Northwestern.
    Author:

    Northwestern is 5-2 on the season through seven games. The Wildcats are 3-2 in their last five contests. They've beaten New Orleans 83-67, Fairleigh Dickinson 82-46 and Georgia 78-62. Their two losses came against Providence 77-72 and Wake Forest 77-73.

    Maryland is 5-3 on the season, and all three of its losses have come in the last five games played. The Terrapins lost to George Mason, Louisville, and most recently Virginia Tech. Their only two wins recently came against Richmond and Hofstra.

    How to Watch Northwestern at Maryland in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Northwestern at Maryland game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Wildcats are led by Pete Nance, a senior forward, who is averaging 17.3 points per game and 7.9 rebounds per game, leading his team in both categories. Guard Boo Buie averages 16.7 PPG and 6.3 assist per game.

    Fatts Russell, Eric Ayala and Donta Scott lead the Terrapins. Ayala leads the team in points with 13.5 per game. Russell leads the team in assists with 3.5 per game to go along with his 12.3 points per game, and Scott leads the team in rebounds with 7.4 per game and 10.4 PPG.

    This is the definition of anyone's game. With the two teams playing in their first conference game, they will either enter the lead or fall to the bottom of the conference depending on who gets the win.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Northwestern at Maryland

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17013390
    Formula 1

    How to Watch Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

    4 minutes ago
    Basketball Fans
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Georgia Tech at Georgia

    29 minutes ago
    USATSI_4595343
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Loyola-Chicago at Vermont

    29 minutes ago
    UConn Huskies
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Notre Dame at UConn

    29 minutes ago
    Basketball Fans 5
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch UMass-Lowell at Massachusetts

    29 minutes ago
    USATSI_15822427
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Belmont at Louisville

    29 minutes ago
    Nov 17, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots during the second half against the George Mason Patriots at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Northwestern at Maryland

    29 minutes ago
    soccer
    Serie A

    How to Watch Sampdoria vs Lazio

    39 minutes ago
    imago1008389150h
    Premier League

    How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Leicester City

    59 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy