After a dominant performance in the Big Ten-ACC challenge, the Big Ten now turns to conference play, as Maryland takes on Northwestern.

Northwestern is 5-2 on the season through seven games. The Wildcats are 3-2 in their last five contests. They've beaten New Orleans 83-67, Fairleigh Dickinson 82-46 and Georgia 78-62. Their two losses came against Providence 77-72 and Wake Forest 77-73.

Maryland is 5-3 on the season, and all three of its losses have come in the last five games played. The Terrapins lost to George Mason, Louisville, and most recently Virginia Tech. Their only two wins recently came against Richmond and Hofstra.

How to Watch Northwestern at Maryland in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Northwestern at Maryland game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats are led by Pete Nance, a senior forward, who is averaging 17.3 points per game and 7.9 rebounds per game, leading his team in both categories. Guard Boo Buie averages 16.7 PPG and 6.3 assist per game.

Fatts Russell, Eric Ayala and Donta Scott lead the Terrapins. Ayala leads the team in points with 13.5 per game. Russell leads the team in assists with 3.5 per game to go along with his 12.3 points per game, and Scott leads the team in rebounds with 7.4 per game and 10.4 PPG.

This is the definition of anyone's game. With the two teams playing in their first conference game, they will either enter the lead or fall to the bottom of the conference depending on who gets the win.

