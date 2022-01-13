Skip to main content

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) shoots the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Northwestern Wildcats (8-5, 0-0 Big Ten) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Maryland Terrapins (8-7, 0-0 Big Ten) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. The Terrapins have also lost three games in a row.

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Maryland

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Welsh-Ryan Arena
  Arena: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Key Stats for Northwestern vs. Maryland

  • The 78 points per game the Wildcats average are 10.3 more points than the Terrapins allow (67.7).
  • The Terrapins put up only 4.7 more points per game (70.1) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (65.4).
  • This season, the Wildcats have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Terrapins' opponents have made.
  • The Terrapins are shooting 43% from the field, 4.1% higher than the 38.9% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Northwestern Players to Watch

  • The Wildcats leader in points and rebounds is Pete Nance, who scores 16.2 points and pulls down 7.2 rebounds per game.
  • Boo Buie is Northwestern's best passer, dispensing 5.9 assists per game while scoring 14.9 PPG.
  • Ty Berry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wildcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
  • Julian Roper is Northwestern's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Nance leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Maryland Players to Watch

  • Eric Ayala is the top scorer for the Terrapins with 15.5 points per game. He also adds 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game to his statistics.
  • Donta Scott puts up a stat line of 6.9 rebounds, 11.6 points and one assist per game for Maryland to take the top rebound spot on the team. Fatts Russell has the top spot for assists with 3.9 per game, adding 12.5 points and 3.7 rebounds per outing.
  • Ayala is consistent from three-point range and leads the Terrapins with 2.4 made threes per game.
  • Maryland's leader in steals is Hakim Hart (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Julian Reese (1.3 per game).

Northwestern Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/12/2021

NJIT

W 70-52

Home

12/20/2021

Illinois-Springfield

W 90-50

Home

1/2/2022

Michigan State

L 73-67

Home

1/5/2022

Penn State

L 74-70

Home

1/9/2022

Ohio State

L 95-87

Away

1/12/2022

Maryland

-

Home

1/15/2022

Michigan State

-

Away

1/18/2022

Wisconsin

-

Home

1/23/2022

Purdue

-

Away

1/26/2022

Michigan

-

Away

1/29/2022

Illinois

-

Home

Maryland Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/28/2021

Lehigh

W 76-55

Home

12/30/2021

Brown

W 81-67

Home

1/3/2022

Iowa

L 80-75

Away

1/6/2022

Illinois

L 76-64

Away

1/9/2022

Wisconsin

L 70-69

Home

1/12/2022

Northwestern

-

Away

1/15/2022

Rutgers

-

Home

1/18/2022

Michigan

-

Away

1/21/2022

Illinois

-

Home

1/25/2022

Rutgers

-

Away

1/29/2022

Indiana

-

Home

How To Watch

January
12
2022

Maryland at Northwestern

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
