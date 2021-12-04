Northwestern vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Northwestern vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Big Ten foes meet when the Maryland Terrapins (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Northwestern Wildcats (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) at Xfinity Center, starting at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 5, 2021.
- Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Xfinity Center
- Arena: Xfinity Center
- The Terrapins put up 5.9 more points per game (69.5) than the Wildcats allow (63.6).
- The Wildcats' 80.4 points per game are 13.8 more points than the 66.6 the Terrapins allow to opponents.
- The Terrapins make 42.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).
- The Wildcats have shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 40.5% shooting opponents of the Terrapins have averaged.
- Qudus Wahab averages 11.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.3 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
- Donta Scott paces the Terrapins at 7.4 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 1.1 assists and 10.4 points.
- Eric Ayala is tops on his squad in points per game (13.5), and also posts 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Fatts Russell leads his squad in assists per game (3.5), and also averages 12.3 points and 4.1 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Hakim Hart averages 7.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Pete Nance is the Wildcats' top scorer (17.3 points per game) and rebounder (7.9), and produces 3.4 assists.
- Boo Buie is posting a team-leading 6.3 assists per contest. And he is contributing 16.7 points and 2.1 rebounds, making 41.4% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per contest.
- Ryan Young is putting up 11.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 69.0% of his shots from the field.
- Ty Berry is averaging 8.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 39.3% of his shots from the floor and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per contest.
- Robbie Beran gives the Wildcats 5.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
