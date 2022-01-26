Northwestern vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 23, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) dribbles around Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan Wolverines (9-7, 3-3 Big Ten) are at home in Big Ten action against the Northwestern Wildcats (9-8, 2-6 Big Ten) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Northwestern

Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Crisler Center

Crisler Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Michigan -8 138.5 points

Key Stats for Michigan vs. Northwestern

The Wolverines put up only 3.9 more points per game (72.6) than the Wildcats allow (68.7).

The Wildcats put up an average of 76.5 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 66.4 the Wolverines allow.

The Wolverines make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).

The Wildcats have shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 41.4% shooting opponents of the Wolverines have averaged.

Michigan Players to Watch

Hunter Dickinson averages 17.0 points and 8.6 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.3 assists, shooting 61.1% from the field.

Eli Brooks is putting up 11.5 points, 2.9 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

DeVante Jones is tops on his squad in assists per game (3.9), and also puts up 8.4 points and 4.4 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Caleb posts 10.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 39.9% from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Moussa Diabate is averaging 9.1 points, 0.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Northwestern Players to Watch