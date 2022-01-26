Northwestern vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Michigan Wolverines (9-7, 3-3 Big Ten) are at home in Big Ten action against the Northwestern Wildcats (9-8, 2-6 Big Ten) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Michigan vs. Northwestern
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Crisler Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Michigan
-8
138.5 points
Key Stats for Michigan vs. Northwestern
- The Wolverines put up only 3.9 more points per game (72.6) than the Wildcats allow (68.7).
- The Wildcats put up an average of 76.5 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 66.4 the Wolverines allow.
- The Wolverines make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
- The Wildcats have shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 41.4% shooting opponents of the Wolverines have averaged.
Michigan Players to Watch
- Hunter Dickinson averages 17.0 points and 8.6 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.3 assists, shooting 61.1% from the field.
- Eli Brooks is putting up 11.5 points, 2.9 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.
- DeVante Jones is tops on his squad in assists per game (3.9), and also puts up 8.4 points and 4.4 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Caleb posts 10.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 39.9% from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Moussa Diabate is averaging 9.1 points, 0.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game.
Northwestern Players to Watch
- Pete Nance is averaging team highs in points (16.1 per game) and rebounds (7.3). And he is contributing 2.9 assists, making 51.8% of his shots from the floor and 44.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.
- Boo Buie is averaging a team-high 5.5 assists per contest. And he is producing 15.0 points and 2.7 rebounds, making 38.9% of his shots from the floor and 35.2% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per game.
- The Wildcats receive 9.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Ryan Young.
- The Wildcats receive 6.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Robbie Beran.
- The Wildcats get 7.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Chase Audige.
(Sign up now for a free trial.)