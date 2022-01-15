Skip to main content

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 12, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) shoots over Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (14-2, 5-0 Big Ten) will try to build on a nine-game winning streak when they host the Northwestern Wildcats (8-6, 1-4 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The contest airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Northwestern

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Michigan State vs Northwestern Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Michigan State

-8.5

145 points

Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Northwestern

  • The Spartans average 75.5 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 67.4 the Wildcats give up.
  • The Wildcats put up 12.8 more points per game (78.6) than the Spartans give up (65.8).
  • This season, the Spartans have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.6% higher than the 39.2% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Wildcats' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.2 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (39.4%).

Michigan State Players to Watch

  • Marcus Bingham is tops on the Spartans at 6.9 rebounds per contest, while also posting 0.4 assists and 9.6 points.
  • Gabe Brown is tops on his squad in points per contest (14.4), and also posts 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Max Christie is putting up 10.1 points, 1.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.
  • Malik Hall puts up 9.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 62.5% from the floor and 57.1% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Tyson Walker paces his team in assists per game (5.1), and also puts up 6.9 points and 1.4 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Northwestern Players to Watch

  • Pete Nance is the Wildcats' top scorer (17.1 points per game) and rebounder (7.7), and puts up 2.8 assists.
  • Boo Buie paces the Wildcats in assists (5.8 per game), and posts 14.8 points and 2.6 rebounds. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • The Wildcats get 6.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Robbie Beran.
  • Ryan Young gives the Wildcats 9.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also delivers 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • The Wildcats get 8.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Ty Berry.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Northwestern at Michigan State

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

