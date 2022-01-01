Northwestern vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Skip to main content
    •
    January 1, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Northwestern vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 5, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) reacts after making a contested three point basket against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 5, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) reacts after making a contested three point basket against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    A pair of hot teams square off when the Northwestern Wildcats (8-2, 0-0 Big Ten) host the No. 11 Michigan State Spartans (11-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET. The Wildcats will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Spartans, who have won six straight.

    How to Watch Northwestern vs. Michigan State

    Key Stats for Northwestern vs. Michigan State

    • The 79.0 points per game the Wildcats score are 13.7 more points than the Spartans allow (65.3).
    • The Spartans score an average of 75.8 points per game, 15.0 more points than the 60.8 the Wildcats allow.
    • The Wildcats make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).
    • The Spartans have shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 10.0 percentage points above the 36.6% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

    Northwestern Players to Watch

    • Pete Nance leads the Wildcats in scoring and rebounding, tallying 16.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.
    • Northwestern's best passer is Boo Buie, who averages 5.7 assists per game to go with his 14.9 PPG scoring average.
    • The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Ty Berry, who makes 2.2 threes per game.
    • Julian Roper is Northwestern's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Nance leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.

    Michigan State Players to Watch

    • Gabe Brown sits at the top of the Spartans scoring leaderboard with 14.2 points per game. He also grabs 4.8 rebounds and racks up 1.1 assists per game.
    • Michigan State's leader in rebounds is Marcus Bingham with 7.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyson Walker with 5.3 per game.
    • Brown is the top scorer from distance for the Spartans, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
    • Walker (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Michigan State while Bingham (2.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Northwestern Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/23/2021

    Georgia

    W 78-62

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Wake Forest

    L 77-73

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Maryland

    W 67-61

    Away

    12/12/2021

    NJIT

    W 70-52

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Illinois-Springfield

    W 90-50

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Michigan State

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Penn State

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Ohio State

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Maryland

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Michigan State

    -

    Away

    1/18/2022

    Wisconsin

    -

    Home

    Michigan State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    Toledo

    W 81-68

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Minnesota

    W 75-67

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Penn State

    W 80-64

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Oakland

    W 90-78

    Home

    12/29/2021

    High Point

    W 81-68

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Northwestern

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Nebraska

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Michigan

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Minnesota

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Northwestern

    -

    Home

    1/21/2022

    Wisconsin

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Michigan State at Northwestern

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 31, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) shoots the ball over Sacramento Kings center Damian Jones (30) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    25 minutes ago
    Dec 5, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) reacts after making a contested three point basket against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northwestern vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    25 minutes ago
    Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Duquesne Dukes forward Chad Baker (44) shoots the ball as Richmond Spiders forward Tyler Burton (3) defends in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint Louis vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    28 minutes ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) moves to the hoop next to Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) in the fourth quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    28 minutes ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks the shot of Chicago Bulls forward Javonte Green (24) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    29 minutes ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) gets defended by Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Walton Jr. (25) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) and guard Leaky Black (1) and guard R.J. Davis (4) react on the sidelines in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Boston College vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) reacts after center Ivica Zubac (40) blocks the shot of Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Dayton Flyers forward Daron Holmes II (15) shoots the ball against Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at HP Fieldhouse Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Dayton vs. Saint Bonaventure: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy