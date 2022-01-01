Northwestern vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Dec 5, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) reacts after making a contested three point basket against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of hot teams square off when the Northwestern Wildcats (8-2, 0-0 Big Ten) host the No. 11 Michigan State Spartans (11-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET. The Wildcats will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Spartans, who have won six straight.

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Michigan State

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Welsh-Ryan Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Northwestern vs. Michigan State

The 79.0 points per game the Wildcats score are 13.7 more points than the Spartans allow (65.3).

The Spartans score an average of 75.8 points per game, 15.0 more points than the 60.8 the Wildcats allow.

The Wildcats make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).

The Spartans have shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 10.0 percentage points above the 36.6% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Northwestern Players to Watch

Pete Nance leads the Wildcats in scoring and rebounding, tallying 16.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.

Northwestern's best passer is Boo Buie, who averages 5.7 assists per game to go with his 14.9 PPG scoring average.

The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Ty Berry, who makes 2.2 threes per game.

Julian Roper is Northwestern's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Nance leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.

Michigan State Players to Watch

Gabe Brown sits at the top of the Spartans scoring leaderboard with 14.2 points per game. He also grabs 4.8 rebounds and racks up 1.1 assists per game.

Michigan State's leader in rebounds is Marcus Bingham with 7.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyson Walker with 5.3 per game.

Brown is the top scorer from distance for the Spartans, hitting 2.5 threes per game.

Walker (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Michigan State while Bingham (2.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Northwestern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/23/2021 Georgia W 78-62 Home 11/30/2021 Wake Forest L 77-73 Away 12/5/2021 Maryland W 67-61 Away 12/12/2021 NJIT W 70-52 Home 12/20/2021 Illinois-Springfield W 90-50 Home 1/2/2022 Michigan State - Home 1/5/2022 Penn State - Home 1/9/2022 Ohio State - Away 1/12/2022 Maryland - Home 1/15/2022 Michigan State - Away 1/18/2022 Wisconsin - Home

Michigan State Schedule