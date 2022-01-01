Northwestern vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of hot teams square off when the Northwestern Wildcats (8-2, 0-0 Big Ten) host the No. 11 Michigan State Spartans (11-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET. The Wildcats will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Spartans, who have won six straight.
How to Watch Northwestern vs. Michigan State
- Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Welsh-Ryan Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Northwestern vs. Michigan State
- The 79.0 points per game the Wildcats score are 13.7 more points than the Spartans allow (65.3).
- The Spartans score an average of 75.8 points per game, 15.0 more points than the 60.8 the Wildcats allow.
- The Wildcats make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).
- The Spartans have shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 10.0 percentage points above the 36.6% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
Northwestern Players to Watch
- Pete Nance leads the Wildcats in scoring and rebounding, tallying 16.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.
- Northwestern's best passer is Boo Buie, who averages 5.7 assists per game to go with his 14.9 PPG scoring average.
- The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Ty Berry, who makes 2.2 threes per game.
- Julian Roper is Northwestern's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Nance leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Gabe Brown sits at the top of the Spartans scoring leaderboard with 14.2 points per game. He also grabs 4.8 rebounds and racks up 1.1 assists per game.
- Michigan State's leader in rebounds is Marcus Bingham with 7.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyson Walker with 5.3 per game.
- Brown is the top scorer from distance for the Spartans, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
- Walker (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Michigan State while Bingham (2.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Northwestern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/23/2021
Georgia
W 78-62
Home
11/30/2021
Wake Forest
L 77-73
Away
12/5/2021
Maryland
W 67-61
Away
12/12/2021
NJIT
W 70-52
Home
12/20/2021
Illinois-Springfield
W 90-50
Home
1/2/2022
Michigan State
-
Home
1/5/2022
Penn State
-
Home
1/9/2022
Ohio State
-
Away
1/12/2022
Maryland
-
Home
1/15/2022
Michigan State
-
Away
1/18/2022
Wisconsin
-
Home
Michigan State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Toledo
W 81-68
Home
12/8/2021
Minnesota
W 75-67
Away
12/11/2021
Penn State
W 80-64
Home
12/21/2021
Oakland
W 90-78
Home
12/29/2021
High Point
W 81-68
Home
1/2/2022
Northwestern
-
Away
1/5/2022
Nebraska
-
Home
1/8/2022
Michigan
-
Away
1/12/2022
Minnesota
-
Home
1/15/2022
Northwestern
-
Home
1/21/2022
Wisconsin
-
Away