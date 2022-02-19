Skip to main content

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 13, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) drives the ball to the basket during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Northwestern Wildcats (12-12, 5-10 Big Ten) visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-12, 3-12 Big Ten) in a matchup of Big Ten rivals at Williams Arena, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Northwestern

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Williams Arena
  Arena: Williams Arena

Northwestern vs Minnesota Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Northwestern

-3.5

135.5 points

Key Stats for Minnesota vs. Northwestern

  • The Wildcats score 5.8 more points per game (74.3) than the Golden Gophers allow (68.5).
  • The Golden Gophers' 66.7 points per game are just 1.4 fewer points than the 68.1 the Wildcats give up.
  • The Wildcats make 43.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is two percentage points lower than the Golden Gophers have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).
  • The Golden Gophers have shot at a 44% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Northwestern Players to Watch

  • Pete Nance paces his team in rebounds per game (6.6), and also posts 14.7 points and 2.6 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.3 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
  • Ryan Young puts up 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 54% from the floor.
  • Chase Audige is putting up 10.8 points, 1.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.
  • Robbie Beran posts 6.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 47.2% from the field.

Minnesota Players to Watch

  • Payton Willis is posting a team-high 4.3 assists per game. And he is producing 15.6 points and 4.8 rebounds, making 47.8% of his shots from the floor and 42% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per game.
  • Jamison Battle is the Golden Gophers' top scorer (16.4 points per game) and rebounder (6.2), and averages 0.8 assists.
  • Eric Curry is averaging 8.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making 42% of his shots from the floor.
  • The Golden Gophers get 10.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from E.J. Stephens.
  • Luke Loewe is posting 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, making 40.9% of his shots from the field and 32.4% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per game.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Northwestern at Minnesota

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Live Stream: FUBOTV
