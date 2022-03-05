How to Watch Northwestern vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-15, 4-15 Big Ten) will visit the Northwestern Wildcats (13-15, 6-13 Big Ten) after losing eight road games in a row. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 6, 2022.
- Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Welsh-Ryan Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Northwestern vs. Minnesota
- The Wildcats average just 3.6 more points per game (72.9) than the Golden Gophers give up (69.3).
- The Golden Gophers score just one fewer point per game (67.8) than the Wildcats give up (68.8).
- The Wildcats make 42.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Golden Gophers have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).
- The Golden Gophers have shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
Northwestern Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Wildcats is Pete Nance, who puts up 14.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
- Northwestern's best passer is Boo Buie, who averages 4.3 assists per game to go with his 14.2 PPG scoring average.
- Buie makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wildcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of two per contest.
- Chase Audige is Northwestern's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Nance leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Minnesota Players to Watch
- The Golden Gophers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jamison Battle with 17.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
- Minnesota's assist leader is Payton Willis with 4.3 per game. He also scores 16.1 points per game and grabs 4.7 rebounds per game.
- Willis is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Golden Gophers, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
- Willis (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Minnesota while Eric Curry (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Northwestern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/16/2022
Purdue
L 70-64
Home
2/19/2022
Minnesota
L 77-60
Away
2/22/2022
Nebraska
W 77-65
Home
2/25/2022
Penn State
L 67-60
Away
2/28/2022
Iowa
L 82-61
Away
3/6/2022
Minnesota
-
Home
Minnesota Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/17/2022
Penn State
L 67-46
Away
2/19/2022
Northwestern
W 77-60
Home
2/23/2022
Wisconsin
L 68-67
Home
2/27/2022
Indiana
L 84-79
Home
3/2/2022
Maryland
L 84-73
Away
3/6/2022
Northwestern
-
Away
