How to Watch Northwestern vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) drives to the basket as Northwestern forward Pete Nance (22) and Northwestern guard Ty Berry (3) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220228 N Western Iowa Mbb 027 Jpg

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-15, 4-15 Big Ten) will visit the Northwestern Wildcats (13-15, 6-13 Big Ten) after losing eight road games in a row. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Minnesota

Key Stats for Northwestern vs. Minnesota

  • The Wildcats average just 3.6 more points per game (72.9) than the Golden Gophers give up (69.3).
  • The Golden Gophers score just one fewer point per game (67.8) than the Wildcats give up (68.8).
  • The Wildcats make 42.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Golden Gophers have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).
  • The Golden Gophers have shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Northwestern Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Wildcats is Pete Nance, who puts up 14.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
  • Northwestern's best passer is Boo Buie, who averages 4.3 assists per game to go with his 14.2 PPG scoring average.
  • Buie makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wildcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of two per contest.
  • Chase Audige is Northwestern's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Nance leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Minnesota Players to Watch

  • The Golden Gophers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jamison Battle with 17.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
  • Minnesota's assist leader is Payton Willis with 4.3 per game. He also scores 16.1 points per game and grabs 4.7 rebounds per game.
  • Willis is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Golden Gophers, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
  • Willis (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Minnesota while Eric Curry (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Northwestern Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/16/2022

Purdue

L 70-64

Home

2/19/2022

Minnesota

L 77-60

Away

2/22/2022

Nebraska

W 77-65

Home

2/25/2022

Penn State

L 67-60

Away

2/28/2022

Iowa

L 82-61

Away

3/6/2022

Minnesota

-

Home

Minnesota Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/17/2022

Penn State

L 67-46

Away

2/19/2022

Northwestern

W 77-60

Home

2/23/2022

Wisconsin

L 68-67

Home

2/27/2022

Indiana

L 84-79

Home

3/2/2022

Maryland

L 84-73

Away

3/6/2022

Northwestern

-

Away

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Minnesota at Northwestern

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

