How to Watch Northwestern vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) drives to the basket as Northwestern forward Pete Nance (22) and Northwestern guard Ty Berry (3) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220228 N Western Iowa Mbb 027 Jpg

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-15, 4-15 Big Ten) will visit the Northwestern Wildcats (13-15, 6-13 Big Ten) after losing eight road games in a row. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Minnesota

Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022

7:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Welsh-Ryan Arena

Key Stats for Northwestern vs. Minnesota

The Wildcats average just 3.6 more points per game (72.9) than the Golden Gophers give up (69.3).

The Golden Gophers score just one fewer point per game (67.8) than the Wildcats give up (68.8).

The Wildcats make 42.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Golden Gophers have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).

The Golden Gophers have shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Northwestern Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Wildcats is Pete Nance, who puts up 14.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Northwestern's best passer is Boo Buie, who averages 4.3 assists per game to go with his 14.2 PPG scoring average.

Buie makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wildcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of two per contest.

Chase Audige is Northwestern's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Nance leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Minnesota Players to Watch

The Golden Gophers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jamison Battle with 17.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Minnesota's assist leader is Payton Willis with 4.3 per game. He also scores 16.1 points per game and grabs 4.7 rebounds per game.

Willis is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Golden Gophers, hitting 2.6 threes per game.

Willis (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Minnesota while Eric Curry (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Northwestern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/16/2022 Purdue L 70-64 Home 2/19/2022 Minnesota L 77-60 Away 2/22/2022 Nebraska W 77-65 Home 2/25/2022 Penn State L 67-60 Away 2/28/2022 Iowa L 82-61 Away 3/6/2022 Minnesota - Home

Minnesota Schedule