How to Watch Northwestern vs. Nebraska: Big Ten Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) shoots against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 12 seed Northwestern Wildcats (14-15, 7-13 Big Ten) are taking on the No. 13 seed Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-21, 4-16 Big Ten) in the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Watch the contest at 6:00 PM.

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Nebraska

Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Northwestern vs. Nebraska

The 72.9 points per game the Wildcats record are 5.9 fewer points than the Cornhuskers allow (78.8).

The Cornhuskers' 73.4 points per game are just 4.9 more points than the 68.5 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

The Wildcats make 42.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points lower than the Cornhuskers have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).

The Cornhuskers have shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Northwestern Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Wildcats is Pete Nance, who puts up 14.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Northwestern's best passer is Boo Buie, who averages 4.4 assists per game to go with his 14.1 PPG scoring average.

The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Buie, who knocks down 2.0 threes per game.

Chase Audige and Nance lead Northwestern on the defensive end, with Audige leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Nance in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

Nebraska Players to Watch

Bryce McGowens averages 17.2 points per game to be the top scorer for the Cornhuskers.

The Nebraska leaders in rebounding and assists are Derrick Walker with 5.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.3 points and 1.4 assists per game) and Alonzo Verge Jr. with 5.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 14.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game).

C.J. Wilcher knocks down 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cornhuskers.

Verge (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Nebraska while Walker (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Northwestern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/19/2022 Minnesota L 77-60 Away 2/22/2022 Nebraska W 77-65 Home 2/25/2022 Penn State L 67-60 Away 2/28/2022 Iowa L 82-61 Away 3/6/2022 Minnesota W 75-62 Home 3/9/2022 Nebraska - Home

Nebraska Schedule