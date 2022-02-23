Skip to main content

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 18, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) reacts to a foul call in the game against the Maryland Terrapins in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-19, 1-14 Big Ten) aim to end an eight-game road losing streak when they visit the Northwestern Wildcats (12-13, 5-11 Big Ten) on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Nebraska

  • Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Welsh-Ryan Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Northwestern vs. Nebraska

  • The Wildcats score 73.7 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 79.4 the Cornhuskers give up.
  • The Cornhuskers' 72.6 points per game are just 4.2 more points than the 68.4 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Wildcats have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% lower than the 44.6% of shots the Cornhuskers' opponents have hit.
  • The Cornhuskers are shooting 43.3% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 42.4% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Northwestern Players to Watch

  • The Wildcats leader in points and assists is Boo Buie, who puts up 15.0 points per game to go with 4.5 assists.
  • Northwestern's best rebounder is Pete Nance, who averages 6.4 boards per game in addition to his 14.9 PPG average.
  • Buie leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Julian Roper and Nance lead Northwestern on the defensive end, with Roper leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Nance in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Nebraska Players to Watch

  • Bryce McGowens sits at the top of the Cornhuskers scoring leaderboard with 16.8 points per game. He also pulls down 5.2 rebounds and racks up 1.4 assists per game.
  • Derrick Walker has a stat line of 5.6 rebounds, 9.5 points and 1.2 assists per game for Nebraska to take the top rebound spot on the team. Alonzo Verge Jr. has the top spot for assists with 5.1 per game, adding 13.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest.
  • C.J. Wilcher makes 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cornhuskers.
  • Nebraska's leader in steals is Verge (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Walker (1.0 per game).

Northwestern Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Nebraska

W 87-63

Away

2/8/2022

Indiana

W 59-51

Home

2/13/2022

Illinois

L 73-66

Away

2/16/2022

Purdue

L 70-64

Home

2/19/2022

Minnesota

L 77-60

Away

2/22/2022

Nebraska

-

Home

2/25/2022

Penn State

-

Away

2/28/2022

Iowa

-

Away

3/6/2022

Minnesota

-

Home

Nebraska Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/1/2022

Michigan

L 85-79

Away

2/5/2022

Northwestern

L 87-63

Home

2/9/2022

Minnesota

W 78-65

Home

2/13/2022

Iowa

L 98-75

Away

2/18/2022

Maryland

L 90-74

Home

2/22/2022

Northwestern

-

Away

2/25/2022

Iowa

-

Home

2/27/2022

Penn State

-

Away

3/1/2022

Ohio State

-

Away

3/6/2022

Wisconsin

-

Away

How To Watch

February
22
2022

Nebraska at Northwestern

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
