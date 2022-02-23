How to Watch Northwestern vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-19, 1-14 Big Ten) aim to end an eight-game road losing streak when they visit the Northwestern Wildcats (12-13, 5-11 Big Ten) on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET.
Key Stats for Northwestern vs. Nebraska
- The Wildcats score 73.7 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 79.4 the Cornhuskers give up.
- The Cornhuskers' 72.6 points per game are just 4.2 more points than the 68.4 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
- This season, the Wildcats have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% lower than the 44.6% of shots the Cornhuskers' opponents have hit.
- The Cornhuskers are shooting 43.3% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 42.4% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
Northwestern Players to Watch
- The Wildcats leader in points and assists is Boo Buie, who puts up 15.0 points per game to go with 4.5 assists.
- Northwestern's best rebounder is Pete Nance, who averages 6.4 boards per game in addition to his 14.9 PPG average.
- Buie leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Julian Roper and Nance lead Northwestern on the defensive end, with Roper leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Nance in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Bryce McGowens sits at the top of the Cornhuskers scoring leaderboard with 16.8 points per game. He also pulls down 5.2 rebounds and racks up 1.4 assists per game.
- Derrick Walker has a stat line of 5.6 rebounds, 9.5 points and 1.2 assists per game for Nebraska to take the top rebound spot on the team. Alonzo Verge Jr. has the top spot for assists with 5.1 per game, adding 13.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest.
- C.J. Wilcher makes 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cornhuskers.
- Nebraska's leader in steals is Verge (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Walker (1.0 per game).
Northwestern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Nebraska
W 87-63
Away
2/8/2022
Indiana
W 59-51
Home
2/13/2022
Illinois
L 73-66
Away
2/16/2022
Purdue
L 70-64
Home
2/19/2022
Minnesota
L 77-60
Away
2/22/2022
Nebraska
-
Home
2/25/2022
Penn State
-
Away
2/28/2022
Iowa
-
Away
3/6/2022
Minnesota
-
Home
Nebraska Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/1/2022
Michigan
L 85-79
Away
2/5/2022
Northwestern
L 87-63
Home
2/9/2022
Minnesota
W 78-65
Home
2/13/2022
Iowa
L 98-75
Away
2/18/2022
Maryland
L 90-74
Home
2/22/2022
Northwestern
-
Away
2/25/2022
Iowa
-
Home
2/27/2022
Penn State
-
Away
3/1/2022
Ohio State
-
Away
3/6/2022
Wisconsin
-
Away
How To Watch
February
22
2022
Nebraska at Northwestern
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
