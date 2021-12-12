Northwestern vs. NJIT: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

How to Watch Northwestern vs. NJIT: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NJIT Highlanders (5-4) go up against the Northwestern Wildcats (6-2) at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Sunday, December 12, 2021. The game begins at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Northwestern vs. NJIT
- Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Welsh-Ryan Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Northwestern vs. NJIT
- Last year, the 70.3 points per game the Wildcats averaged were only 0.1 more points than the Highlanders gave up (70.2).
- The Highlanders put up an average of 66.1 points per game last year, only 3.9 fewer points than the 70.0 the Wildcats gave up.
- The Wildcats shot 43.3% from the field last season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 46.4% the Highlanders allowed to opponents.
- The Highlanders' 40.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.4 percentage points lower than the Wildcats given up to their opponents (42.8%).
Northwestern Players to Watch
- Pete Nance leads the Wildcats in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 17.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
- Boo Buie leads Northwestern in assists, averaging 6.0 per game while also scoring 16.6 points per contest.
- The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Buie, who knocks down 2.0 threes per game.
- Julian Roper and Nance lead Northwestern on the defensive end, with Roper leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Nance in blocks averaging 1.9 per contest.
NJIT Players to Watch
- Zach Cooks averaged 17.1 points per contest to go with 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last season.
- Souleymane Diakite pulled down 5.1 rebounds per game, while Antwuan Butler averaged 2.0 assists per contest.
- Cooks knocked down 1.6 threes per game a season ago.
- Cooks averaged 2.2 takeaways per game, while Diakite compiled 1.0 block per contest.
Northwestern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/18/2021
Fairleigh Dickinson
W 82-46
Home
11/22/2021
Providence
L 77-72
Home
11/23/2021
Georgia
W 78-62
Home
11/30/2021
Wake Forest
L 77-73
Away
12/5/2021
Maryland
W 67-61
Away
12/12/2021
NJIT
-
Home
12/18/2021
DePaul
-
Home
12/20/2021
Illinois-Springfield
-
Home
12/30/2021
Prairie View A&M
-
Home
1/2/2022
Michigan State
-
Home
1/5/2022
Penn State
-
Home
NJIT Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Saint John's (NY)
L 77-68
Away
11/30/2021
Sacred Heart
W 75-70
Home
12/2/2021
St. Elizabeth
W 76-43
Home
12/5/2021
Lafayette
W 90-86
Away
12/10/2021
Army
L 66-49
Home
12/12/2021
Northwestern
-
Away
12/22/2021
UMass
-
Away
1/2/2022
Maine
-
Home
1/6/2022
UMass-Lowell
-
Away
1/8/2022
Binghamton
-
Away
1/12/2022
UMBC
-
Home