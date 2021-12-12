Northwestern vs. NJIT: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Nov 16, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; NJIT Highlanders guard Dylan O'Hearn (2) reacts after making a three point basket during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The NJIT Highlanders (5-4) go up against the Northwestern Wildcats (6-2) at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Sunday, December 12, 2021. The game begins at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Northwestern vs. NJIT

Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Key Stats for Northwestern vs. NJIT

Last year, the 70.3 points per game the Wildcats averaged were only 0.1 more points than the Highlanders gave up (70.2).

The Highlanders put up an average of 66.1 points per game last year, only 3.9 fewer points than the 70.0 the Wildcats gave up.

The Wildcats shot 43.3% from the field last season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 46.4% the Highlanders allowed to opponents.

The Highlanders' 40.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.4 percentage points lower than the Wildcats given up to their opponents (42.8%).

Northwestern Players to Watch

Pete Nance leads the Wildcats in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 17.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

Boo Buie leads Northwestern in assists, averaging 6.0 per game while also scoring 16.6 points per contest.

The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Buie, who knocks down 2.0 threes per game.

Julian Roper and Nance lead Northwestern on the defensive end, with Roper leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Nance in blocks averaging 1.9 per contest.

NJIT Players to Watch

Zach Cooks averaged 17.1 points per contest to go with 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last season.

Souleymane Diakite pulled down 5.1 rebounds per game, while Antwuan Butler averaged 2.0 assists per contest.

Cooks knocked down 1.6 threes per game a season ago.

Cooks averaged 2.2 takeaways per game, while Diakite compiled 1.0 block per contest.

Northwestern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/18/2021 Fairleigh Dickinson W 82-46 Home 11/22/2021 Providence L 77-72 Home 11/23/2021 Georgia W 78-62 Home 11/30/2021 Wake Forest L 77-73 Away 12/5/2021 Maryland W 67-61 Away 12/12/2021 NJIT - Home 12/18/2021 DePaul - Home 12/20/2021 Illinois-Springfield - Home 12/30/2021 Prairie View A&M - Home 1/2/2022 Michigan State - Home 1/5/2022 Penn State - Home

NJIT Schedule