Northwestern vs. NJIT: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Northwestern vs. NJIT: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 16, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; NJIT Highlanders guard Dylan O'Hearn (2) reacts after making a three point basket during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The NJIT Highlanders (5-4) go up against the Northwestern Wildcats (6-2) at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Sunday, December 12, 2021. The game begins at 4:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Northwestern vs. NJIT

    Key Stats for Northwestern vs. NJIT

    • Last year, the 70.3 points per game the Wildcats averaged were only 0.1 more points than the Highlanders gave up (70.2).
    • The Highlanders put up an average of 66.1 points per game last year, only 3.9 fewer points than the 70.0 the Wildcats gave up.
    • The Wildcats shot 43.3% from the field last season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 46.4% the Highlanders allowed to opponents.
    • The Highlanders' 40.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.4 percentage points lower than the Wildcats given up to their opponents (42.8%).

    Northwestern Players to Watch

    • Pete Nance leads the Wildcats in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 17.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
    • Boo Buie leads Northwestern in assists, averaging 6.0 per game while also scoring 16.6 points per contest.
    • The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Buie, who knocks down 2.0 threes per game.
    • Julian Roper and Nance lead Northwestern on the defensive end, with Roper leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Nance in blocks averaging 1.9 per contest.

    NJIT Players to Watch

    • Zach Cooks averaged 17.1 points per contest to go with 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last season.
    • Souleymane Diakite pulled down 5.1 rebounds per game, while Antwuan Butler averaged 2.0 assists per contest.
    • Cooks knocked down 1.6 threes per game a season ago.
    • Cooks averaged 2.2 takeaways per game, while Diakite compiled 1.0 block per contest.

    Northwestern Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/18/2021

    Fairleigh Dickinson

    W 82-46

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Providence

    L 77-72

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Georgia

    W 78-62

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Wake Forest

    L 77-73

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Maryland

    W 67-61

    Away

    12/12/2021

    NJIT

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    DePaul

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Illinois-Springfield

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Prairie View A&M

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Michigan State

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Penn State

    -

    Home

    NJIT Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Saint John's (NY)

    L 77-68

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Sacred Heart

    W 75-70

    Home

    12/2/2021

    St. Elizabeth

    W 76-43

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Lafayette

    W 90-86

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Army

    L 66-49

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Northwestern

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    UMass

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Maine

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    UMass-Lowell

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Binghamton

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    UMBC

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    NJIT at Northwestern

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

