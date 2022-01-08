Northwestern vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) shoots the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-3, 0-0 Big Ten) will host the Northwestern Wildcats (8-4, 0-0 Big Ten) after winning six home games in a row. The contest starts at 5:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Northwestern

Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Northwestern

  • The Buckeyes score 74.6 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 62.9 the Wildcats give up.
  • The Wildcats score an average of 77.3 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 68.4 the Buckeyes allow.
  • The Buckeyes are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 10 percentage points higher than the 37.5% the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • The Wildcats' 45% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Buckeyes have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).

Ohio State Players to Watch

  • E.J. Liddell paces his team in both points (18.9) and rebounds (7.4) per game, and also posts 2.7 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 2.8 blocked shots.
  • Zed Key is averaging 9.4 points, 0.8 assists and 5.9 rebounds per contest.
  • Jamari Wheeler paces his team in assists per contest (4.3), and also posts 6.8 points and 3.4 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.
  • Kyle Young posts 8.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 56.6% from the floor.
  • Malaki Branham puts up 9.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 42.9% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Northwestern Players to Watch

  • Pete Nance is putting up team highs in points (15.9 per game) and rebounds (7.3). And he is contributing 2.7 assists, making 50.3% of his shots from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.
  • Boo Buie is putting up a team-best 5.8 assists per contest. And he is producing 15.3 points and 2.4 rebounds, making 39.5% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per game.
  • The Wildcats get 10 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Ryan Young.
  • Robbie Beran is posting 6.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 51.7% of his shots from the floor.
  • Ty Berry is putting up 8.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 42.7% of his shots from the floor and 46.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game.

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Northwestern at Ohio State

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
5:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
