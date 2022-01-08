Northwestern vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) shoots the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-3, 0-0 Big Ten) will host the Northwestern Wildcats (8-4, 0-0 Big Ten) after winning six home games in a row. The contest starts at 5:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Northwestern

Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Value City Arena

Value City Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Northwestern

The Buckeyes score 74.6 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 62.9 the Wildcats give up.

The Wildcats score an average of 77.3 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 68.4 the Buckeyes allow.

The Buckeyes are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 10 percentage points higher than the 37.5% the Wildcats allow to opponents.

The Wildcats' 45% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Buckeyes have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).

Ohio State Players to Watch

E.J. Liddell paces his team in both points (18.9) and rebounds (7.4) per game, and also posts 2.7 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 2.8 blocked shots.

Zed Key is averaging 9.4 points, 0.8 assists and 5.9 rebounds per contest.

Jamari Wheeler paces his team in assists per contest (4.3), and also posts 6.8 points and 3.4 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Kyle Young posts 8.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 56.6% from the floor.

Malaki Branham puts up 9.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 42.9% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Northwestern Players to Watch