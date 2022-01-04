Northwestern vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Northwestern Wildcats (8-3, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Penn State Nittany Lions (6-5, 0-0 Big Ten) in a matchup of Big Ten rivals at Welsh-Ryan Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
How to Watch Northwestern vs. Penn State
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Welsh-Ryan Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Northwestern vs. Penn State
- The Wildcats record 12.7 more points per game (77.9) than the Nittany Lions allow (65.2).
- The Nittany Lions' 66.7 points per game are only 4.8 more points than the 61.9 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
- This season, the Wildcats have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Nittany Lions' opponents have made.
- The Nittany Lions are shooting 45.0% from the field, 8.2% higher than the 36.8% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
Northwestern Players to Watch
- The Wildcats leader in points and rebounds is Pete Nance, who scores 16.0 points and pulls down 7.8 boards per game.
- Boo Buie is Northwestern's best passer, dispensing 5.5 assists per game while scoring 14.6 PPG.
- The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Ty Berry, who makes 2.2 threes per game.
- Julian Roper is Northwestern's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Nance leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.
Penn State Players to Watch
- Seth Lundy is the top scorer for the Nittany Lions with 14.1 points per game. He also adds 6.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game to his stats.
- John Harrar puts up a stat line of 10.7 rebounds, 10.9 points and 1.2 assists per game for Penn State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Jalen Pickett holds the top spot for assists with 4.2 per game, adding 12.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per contest.
- Lundy makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nittany Lions.
- Myles Dread (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Penn State while Lundy (0.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Northwestern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/30/2021
Wake Forest
L 77-73
Away
12/5/2021
Maryland
W 67-61
Away
12/12/2021
NJIT
W 70-52
Home
12/20/2021
Illinois-Springfield
W 90-50
Home
1/2/2022
Michigan State
L 73-67
Home
1/5/2022
Penn State
-
Home
1/9/2022
Ohio State
-
Away
1/12/2022
Maryland
-
Home
1/15/2022
Michigan State
-
Away
1/18/2022
Wisconsin
-
Home
1/23/2022
Purdue
-
Away
Penn State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Miami
L 63-58
Home
12/5/2021
Ohio State
L 76-64
Home
12/8/2021
Wagner
W 74-54
Home
12/11/2021
Michigan State
L 80-64
Away
1/2/2022
Indiana
W 61-58
Home
1/5/2022
Northwestern
-
Away
1/8/2022
Purdue
-
Home
1/11/2022
Rutgers
-
Home
1/16/2022
Ohio State
-
Away
1/19/2022
Minnesota
-
Home
1/22/2022
Iowa
-
Away