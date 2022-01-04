Northwestern vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Skip to main content
    January 4, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Northwestern vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 5, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) reacts after making a contested three point basket against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Northwestern Wildcats (8-3, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Penn State Nittany Lions (6-5, 0-0 Big Ten) in a matchup of Big Ten rivals at Welsh-Ryan Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

    How to Watch Northwestern vs. Penn State

    • Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Welsh-Ryan Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Northwestern vs. Penn State

    • The Wildcats record 12.7 more points per game (77.9) than the Nittany Lions allow (65.2).
    • The Nittany Lions' 66.7 points per game are only 4.8 more points than the 61.9 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
    • This season, the Wildcats have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Nittany Lions' opponents have made.
    • The Nittany Lions are shooting 45.0% from the field, 8.2% higher than the 36.8% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

    Northwestern Players to Watch

    • The Wildcats leader in points and rebounds is Pete Nance, who scores 16.0 points and pulls down 7.8 boards per game.
    • Boo Buie is Northwestern's best passer, dispensing 5.5 assists per game while scoring 14.6 PPG.
    • The Wildcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Ty Berry, who makes 2.2 threes per game.
    • Julian Roper is Northwestern's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Nance leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

    Penn State Players to Watch

    • Seth Lundy is the top scorer for the Nittany Lions with 14.1 points per game. He also adds 6.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game to his stats.
    • John Harrar puts up a stat line of 10.7 rebounds, 10.9 points and 1.2 assists per game for Penn State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Jalen Pickett holds the top spot for assists with 4.2 per game, adding 12.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per contest.
    • Lundy makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nittany Lions.
    • Myles Dread (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Penn State while Lundy (0.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Northwestern Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/30/2021

    Wake Forest

    L 77-73

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Maryland

    W 67-61

    Away

    12/12/2021

    NJIT

    W 70-52

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Illinois-Springfield

    W 90-50

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Michigan State

    L 73-67

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Penn State

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Ohio State

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Maryland

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Michigan State

    -

    Away

    1/18/2022

    Wisconsin

    -

    Home

    1/23/2022

    Purdue

    -

    Away

    Penn State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Miami

    L 63-58

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Ohio State

    L 76-64

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Wagner

    W 74-54

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Michigan State

    L 80-64

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Indiana

    W 61-58

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Northwestern

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Purdue

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Rutgers

    -

    Home

    1/16/2022

    Ohio State

    -

    Away

    1/19/2022

    Minnesota

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    Iowa

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    5
    2022

    Penn State at Northwestern

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 5, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) reacts after making a contested three point basket against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
