How to Watch Northwestern vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 21, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) shoot over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Penn State Nittany Lions (11-13, 6-10 Big Ten) host the Northwestern Wildcats (13-13, 6-11 Big Ten) in a matchup of Big Ten rivals at Bryce Jordan Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, February 25, 2022.

How to Watch Penn State vs. Northwestern

Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022

Friday, February 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Bryce Jordan Center

Bryce Jordan Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Penn State -1.5 129 points

Key Stats for Penn State vs. Northwestern

The 65 points per game the Nittany Lions score are the same as the Wildcats allow.

The Wildcats score an average of 73.8 points per game, nine more points than the 64.8 the Nittany Lions allow.

The Nittany Lions make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

The Wildcats have shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Nittany Lions have averaged.

Penn State Players to Watch

John Harrar paces his squad in rebounds per contest (9.8), and also averages 10.7 points and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Seth Lundy is posting 12.3 points, 0.8 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest.

Sam Sessoms is posting 11.5 points, 3 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

Myles Dread is putting up 6.5 points, 1.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.

Northwestern Players to Watch