How to Watch Northwestern vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 21, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) shoot over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Penn State Nittany Lions (11-13, 6-10 Big Ten) host the Northwestern Wildcats (13-13, 6-11 Big Ten) in a matchup of Big Ten rivals at Bryce Jordan Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, February 25, 2022.

How to Watch Penn State vs. Northwestern

  • Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Bryce Jordan Center
  Arena: Bryce Jordan Center

Penn State vs Northwestern Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Penn State

-1.5

129 points

Key Stats for Penn State vs. Northwestern

  • The 65 points per game the Nittany Lions score are the same as the Wildcats allow.
  • The Wildcats score an average of 73.8 points per game, nine more points than the 64.8 the Nittany Lions allow.
  • The Nittany Lions make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
  • The Wildcats have shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Nittany Lions have averaged.

Penn State Players to Watch

  • John Harrar paces his squad in rebounds per contest (9.8), and also averages 10.7 points and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Seth Lundy is posting 12.3 points, 0.8 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest.
  • Sam Sessoms is posting 11.5 points, 3 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.
  • Myles Dread is putting up 6.5 points, 1.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.

Northwestern Players to Watch

  • Pete Nance leads the Wildcats in scoring (15.1 points per game) and rebounding (6.4), and puts up 2.6 assists. He also averages 0.4 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
  • Boo Buie is averaging a team-best 4.4 assists per game. He's also delivering 15 points and 2.8 rebounds, sinking 40% of his shots from the floor, and 35% from 3-point range resulting in 2.2 treys per game.
  • Chase Audige is putting up 10.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, making 37% of his shots from the field and 24.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.
  • The Wildcats receive 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Ryan Young.
  • The Wildcats get 6.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Robbie Beran.

How To Watch

February
25
2022

Northwestern at Penn State

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)


