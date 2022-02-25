How to Watch Northwestern vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Penn State Nittany Lions (11-13, 6-10 Big Ten) host the Northwestern Wildcats (13-13, 6-11 Big Ten) in a matchup of Big Ten rivals at Bryce Jordan Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, February 25, 2022.
How to Watch Penn State vs. Northwestern
- Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Bryce Jordan Center
Arena: Bryce Jordan Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Penn State
-1.5
129 points
Key Stats for Penn State vs. Northwestern
- The 65 points per game the Nittany Lions score are the same as the Wildcats allow.
- The Wildcats score an average of 73.8 points per game, nine more points than the 64.8 the Nittany Lions allow.
- The Nittany Lions make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
- The Wildcats have shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Nittany Lions have averaged.
Penn State Players to Watch
- John Harrar paces his squad in rebounds per contest (9.8), and also averages 10.7 points and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Seth Lundy is posting 12.3 points, 0.8 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest.
- Sam Sessoms is posting 11.5 points, 3 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.
- Myles Dread is putting up 6.5 points, 1.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.
Northwestern Players to Watch
- Pete Nance leads the Wildcats in scoring (15.1 points per game) and rebounding (6.4), and puts up 2.6 assists. He also averages 0.4 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Boo Buie is averaging a team-best 4.4 assists per game. He's also delivering 15 points and 2.8 rebounds, sinking 40% of his shots from the floor, and 35% from 3-point range resulting in 2.2 treys per game.
- Chase Audige is putting up 10.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, making 37% of his shots from the field and 24.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.
- The Wildcats receive 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Ryan Young.
- The Wildcats get 6.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Robbie Beran.
