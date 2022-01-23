How to Watch Northwestern vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Big Ten foes square off when the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (15-3, 4-3 Big Ten) host the Northwestern Wildcats (9-7, 2-5 Big Ten) at Mackey Arena, tipping off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 23, 2022.
How to Watch Purdue vs. Northwestern
- Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Mackey Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Purdue
-13
149.5 points
Key Stats for Purdue vs. Northwestern
- The 85.0 points per game the Boilermakers put up are 17.0 more points than the Wildcats give up (68.0).
- The Wildcats average 9.8 more points per game (77.6) than the Boilermakers give up (67.8).
- This season, the Boilermakers have a 50.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.8% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have knocked down.
- The Wildcats are shooting 44.1% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 41.3% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.
Purdue Players to Watch
- Jaden Ivey paces the Boilermakers at 16.7 points per game, while also putting up 2.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds.
- Trevion Williams paces his team in rebounds per contest (8.3), and also puts up 12.7 points and 3.1 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Zach Edey puts up 15.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 71.2% from the field (third in the country).
- Sasha Stefanovic paces his squad in assists per contest (3.6), and also posts 11.6 points and 2.7 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Caleb Furst puts up 4.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, shooting 55.2% from the floor.
Northwestern Players to Watch
- Pete Nance is No. 1 on the Wildcats in scoring (16.6 points per game) and rebounding (7.6), and puts up 2.9 assists. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.
- Boo Buie is putting up a team-high 5.6 assists per game. And he is delivering 14.9 points and 2.6 rebounds, making 38.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.
- Ryan Young is posting 10.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, making 58.3% of his shots from the field.
- The Wildcats get 6.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Robbie Beran.
- Chase Audige gives the Wildcats 7.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
