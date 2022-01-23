Skip to main content

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten foes square off when the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (15-3, 4-3 Big Ten) host the Northwestern Wildcats (9-7, 2-5 Big Ten) at Mackey Arena, tipping off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 23, 2022.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Northwestern

Purdue vs Northwestern Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Purdue

-13

149.5 points

Key Stats for Purdue vs. Northwestern

  • The 85.0 points per game the Boilermakers put up are 17.0 more points than the Wildcats give up (68.0).
  • The Wildcats average 9.8 more points per game (77.6) than the Boilermakers give up (67.8).
  • This season, the Boilermakers have a 50.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.8% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Wildcats are shooting 44.1% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 41.3% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.

Purdue Players to Watch

  • Jaden Ivey paces the Boilermakers at 16.7 points per game, while also putting up 2.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds.
  • Trevion Williams paces his team in rebounds per contest (8.3), and also puts up 12.7 points and 3.1 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • Zach Edey puts up 15.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 71.2% from the field (third in the country).
  • Sasha Stefanovic paces his squad in assists per contest (3.6), and also posts 11.6 points and 2.7 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Caleb Furst puts up 4.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, shooting 55.2% from the floor.

Northwestern Players to Watch

  • Pete Nance is No. 1 on the Wildcats in scoring (16.6 points per game) and rebounding (7.6), and puts up 2.9 assists. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.
  • Boo Buie is putting up a team-high 5.6 assists per game. And he is delivering 14.9 points and 2.6 rebounds, making 38.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.
  • Ryan Young is posting 10.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, making 58.3% of his shots from the field.
  • The Wildcats get 6.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Robbie Beran.
  • Chase Audige gives the Wildcats 7.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Northwestern at Purdue

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

