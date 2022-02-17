How to Watch Northwestern vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers (22-4, 11-4 Big Ten) hit the road in Big Ten action against the Northwestern Wildcats (12-11, 5-9 Big Ten) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Northwestern vs. Purdue
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Welsh-Ryan Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Northwestern vs. Purdue
- The Boilermakers score 82.6 points per game, 14.6 more points than the 68 the Wildcats allow.
- The Wildcats put up 5.8 more points per game (74.7) than the Boilermakers allow (68.9).
- The Boilermakers make 50.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.5 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
Purdue Players to Watch
- The Boilermakers scoring leader is Jaden Ivey, who averages 16.7 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and three assists.
- Trevion Williams leads Purdue in rebounding, averaging 7.7 per game, while Sasha Stefanovic leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.5 in each contest.
- Stefanovic makes more threes per game than any other member of the Boilermakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
- The Purdue steals leader is Williams, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Zach Edey, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.
Northwestern Players to Watch
- Boo Buie's points (15.1 per game) and assists (4.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Wildcats' leaderboards.
- Pete Nance grabs 6.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 14.9 points per game and adds 2.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Northwestern rebounding leaderboard.
- Buie makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wildcats.
- Chase Audige (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Northwestern while Nance (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Purdue Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/2/2022
Minnesota
W 88-73
Away
2/5/2022
Michigan
W 82-76
Home
2/8/2022
Illinois
W 84-68
Home
2/10/2022
Michigan
L 82-58
Away
2/13/2022
Maryland
W 62-61
Home
2/16/2022
Northwestern
-
Away
2/20/2022
Rutgers
-
Home
2/26/2022
Michigan State
-
Away
3/1/2022
Wisconsin
-
Away
3/5/2022
Indiana
-
Home
Northwestern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/29/2022
Illinois
L 59-56
Home
2/1/2022
Rutgers
W 79-78
Home
2/5/2022
Nebraska
W 87-63
Away
2/8/2022
Indiana
W 59-51
Home
2/13/2022
Illinois
L 73-66
Away
2/16/2022
Purdue
-
Home
2/19/2022
Minnesota
-
Away
2/22/2022
Nebraska
-
Home
2/25/2022
Penn State
-
Away
2/28/2022
Iowa
-
Away
3/6/2022
Minnesota
-
Home
