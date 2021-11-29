Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Northwestern vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) shoots the ball as Georgia Bulldogs guard Braelen Bridges (23) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) shoots the ball as Georgia Bulldogs guard Braelen Bridges (23) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-1) face the Northwestern Wildcats (5-1) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Northwestern

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. Northwestern

    • The 82.7 points per game the Demon Deacons record are 21.4 more points than the Wildcats allow (61.3).
    • The Wildcats put up 14.7 more points per game (81.7) than the Demon Deacons allow their opponents to score (67).
    • This season, the Demon Deacons have a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.5% higher than the 38.7% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have made.
    • The Wildcats' 48% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

    Wake Forest Players to Watch

    • Jake Laravia is posting 14.7 points, 3.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.
    • Daivien Williamson averages 15.6 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Dallas Walton puts up a team-best 5.6 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 5.6 points and 0.4 assists, shooting 42.1% from the field.
    • Cameron Hildreth is putting up 7.1 points, 2.6 assists and 4 rebounds per contest.

    Northwestern Players to Watch

    • Pete Nance is the Wildcats' top scorer (17.7 points per game) and rebounder (8), and produces 3.2 assists.
    • Boo Buie tops the Wildcats in assists (6.2 per game), and puts up 17.5 points and 2.2 rebounds. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • The Wildcats receive 13 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Ryan Young.
    • Ty Berry gives the Wildcats 8.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Robbie Beran is averaging 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 48.1% of his shots from the field.

    How To Watch

    November
    30
    2021

    Northwestern at Wake Forest

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Syracuse Orange forward Cole Swider (21) looks to shoot as Auburn Tigers guard K.D. Johnson (0) defends during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Syracuse vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    8 minutes ago
    Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UConn vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    9 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) drives past West Virginia Mountaineers forward Dimon Carrigan (5) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    18 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Anaheim, CA, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Dante Harris (2) shoots against Saint Josephs Hawks guard Cameron Brown (3) during the second half of the Wooden Legacy at Anaheim Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Georgetown vs. Longwood: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    19 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; VCU Rams guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (1) shoots the ball as Davidson Wildcats forward Hyunjung Lee (1) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Charlotte vs. Davidson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    22 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton (18) scores a basket between Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) and forward Richaun Holmes (22) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    22 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots between Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and guard Stephen Curry (30) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    23 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Memphis Grizzles center Steven Adams (4) defend Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    25 minutes ago
    Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mason Madsen (45) drives on Presbyterian Blue Hose guard Rayshon Harrison (0) in the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Presbyterian Blue Hose on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Presbyterian Blue Hose At Cincinnati Bearcats 15
    College Basketball

    Tennessee vs. Presbyterian: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    25 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy