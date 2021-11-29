Publish date:
How to Watch Northwestern vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-1) face the Northwestern Wildcats (5-1) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.
Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. Northwestern
- The 82.7 points per game the Demon Deacons record are 21.4 more points than the Wildcats allow (61.3).
- The Wildcats put up 14.7 more points per game (81.7) than the Demon Deacons allow their opponents to score (67).
- This season, the Demon Deacons have a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.5% higher than the 38.7% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have made.
- The Wildcats' 48% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Jake Laravia is posting 14.7 points, 3.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.
- Daivien Williamson averages 15.6 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Dallas Walton puts up a team-best 5.6 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 5.6 points and 0.4 assists, shooting 42.1% from the field.
- Cameron Hildreth is putting up 7.1 points, 2.6 assists and 4 rebounds per contest.
Northwestern Players to Watch
- Pete Nance is the Wildcats' top scorer (17.7 points per game) and rebounder (8), and produces 3.2 assists.
- Boo Buie tops the Wildcats in assists (6.2 per game), and puts up 17.5 points and 2.2 rebounds. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- The Wildcats receive 13 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Ryan Young.
- Ty Berry gives the Wildcats 8.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Robbie Beran is averaging 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 48.1% of his shots from the field.
