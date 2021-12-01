Northwestern heads to Wake Forest on Tuesday night on the second night of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The Northwestern men's basketball team travels to Wake Forest on Tuesday looking for its sixth win of the year as they continue a somewhat surprising start to the season. The Wildcats are coming off a big win against Georgia that improved their record to 5-1 on the year.

How to Watch Northwestern at Wake Forest in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 30, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

On Tuesday, they take on a Wake Forest team that is also off to a surprising start to the year. The Demon Deacons did lose the first game of the year against LSU last time out but are still 6–1 on the season.

Wake Forest started the year with six straight wins but couldn't keep up with LSU in the Emerald Coast Classic final and lost 75–61. The Tigers outscored them by 10 points in the first half and then cruised to the win.

On Tuesday night, both of these teams are looking for a big win to extend their early season run of good play. Neither one of them expected to be doing this well in the early part of the season but they should give a good game in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

