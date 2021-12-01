Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Northwestern at Wake Forest in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Northwestern heads to Wake Forest on Tuesday night on the second night of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
    Author:

    The Northwestern men's basketball team travels to Wake Forest on Tuesday looking for its sixth win of the year as they continue a somewhat surprising start to the season. The Wildcats are coming off a big win against Georgia that improved their record to 5-1 on the year.

    How to Watch Northwestern at Wake Forest in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPNU

    Live stream the Northwestern at Wake Forest game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    On Tuesday, they take on a Wake Forest team that is also off to a surprising start to the year. The Demon Deacons did lose the first game of the year against LSU last time out but are still 6–1 on the season.

    Wake Forest started the year with six straight wins but couldn't keep up with LSU in the Emerald Coast Classic final and lost 75–61. The Tigers outscored them by 10 points in the first half and then cruised to the win.

    On Tuesday night, both of these teams are looking for a big win to extend their early season run of good play. Neither one of them expected to be doing this well in the early part of the season but they should give a good game in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

    How To Watch

    November
    30
    2021

    Northwestern at Wake Forest in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN U (G)
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
