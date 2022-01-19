How to Watch Northwestern vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Northwestern Wildcats (9-6, 2-4 Big Ten) will look to stop a three-game home losing streak when they take on the No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers (14-2, 5-1 Big Ten) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Northwestern vs. Wisconsin
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Welsh-Ryan Arena
Key Stats for Northwestern vs. Wisconsin
- The Badgers average five more points per game (72.1) than the Wildcats give up (67.1).
- The Wildcats' 77.7 points per game are 12.6 more points than the 65.1 the Badgers give up to opponents.
- This season, the Badgers have a 42% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 39.4% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have made.
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- The Badgers leader in points, rebounds and assists is Jonathan Davis, who puts up 19 points, 6.6 boards and 2.3 assists per game.
- Brad Davison leads the Badgers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Wisconsin steals leader is Davis, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Tyler Wahl, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
Northwestern Players to Watch
- Pete Nance holds the top spot on the Wildcats leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 17.1 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.
- Boo Buie's assist statline leads Northwestern; he racks up 5.7 assists per game.
- Buie is reliable from distance and leads the Wildcats with two made threes per game.
- Chase Audige (one steal per game) is the steal leader for Northwestern while Nance (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Wisconsin Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/29/2021
Illinois State
W 89-85
Home
1/3/2022
Purdue
W 74-69
Away
1/6/2022
Iowa
W 87-78
Home
1/9/2022
Maryland
W 70-69
Away
1/13/2022
Ohio State
W 78-68
Home
1/18/2022
Northwestern
-
Away
1/21/2022
Michigan State
-
Home
1/25/2022
Nebraska
-
Away
1/30/2022
Minnesota
-
Home
2/2/2022
Illinois
-
Away
2/5/2022
Penn State
-
Home
Northwestern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/2/2022
Michigan State
L 73-67
Home
1/5/2022
Penn State
L 74-70
Home
1/9/2022
Ohio State
L 95-87
Away
1/12/2022
Maryland
L 94-87
Home
1/15/2022
Michigan State
W 64-62
Away
1/18/2022
Wisconsin
-
Home
1/23/2022
Purdue
-
Away
1/26/2022
Michigan
-
Away
1/29/2022
Illinois
-
Home
2/1/2022
Rutgers
-
Home
2/5/2022
Nebraska
-
Away