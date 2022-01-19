How to Watch Northwestern vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Tyson Walker (2) drives past Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

The Northwestern Wildcats (9-6, 2-4 Big Ten) will look to stop a three-game home losing streak when they take on the No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers (14-2, 5-1 Big Ten) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Wisconsin

Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Welsh-Ryan Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Northwestern vs. Wisconsin

The Badgers average five more points per game (72.1) than the Wildcats give up (67.1).

The Wildcats' 77.7 points per game are 12.6 more points than the 65.1 the Badgers give up to opponents.

This season, the Badgers have a 42% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 39.4% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have made.

Wisconsin Players to Watch

The Badgers leader in points, rebounds and assists is Jonathan Davis, who puts up 19 points, 6.6 boards and 2.3 assists per game.

Brad Davison leads the Badgers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Wisconsin steals leader is Davis, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Tyler Wahl, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Northwestern Players to Watch

Pete Nance holds the top spot on the Wildcats leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 17.1 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.

Boo Buie's assist statline leads Northwestern; he racks up 5.7 assists per game.

Buie is reliable from distance and leads the Wildcats with two made threes per game.

Chase Audige (one steal per game) is the steal leader for Northwestern while Nance (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Wisconsin Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/29/2021 Illinois State W 89-85 Home 1/3/2022 Purdue W 74-69 Away 1/6/2022 Iowa W 87-78 Home 1/9/2022 Maryland W 70-69 Away 1/13/2022 Ohio State W 78-68 Home 1/18/2022 Northwestern - Away 1/21/2022 Michigan State - Home 1/25/2022 Nebraska - Away 1/30/2022 Minnesota - Home 2/2/2022 Illinois - Away 2/5/2022 Penn State - Home

Northwestern Schedule