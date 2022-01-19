Skip to main content

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Tyson Walker (2) drives past Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 15, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Tyson Walker (2) drives past Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

The Northwestern Wildcats (9-6, 2-4 Big Ten) will look to stop a three-game home losing streak when they take on the No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers (14-2, 5-1 Big Ten) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Wisconsin

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Welsh-Ryan Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Northwestern vs. Wisconsin

  • The Badgers average five more points per game (72.1) than the Wildcats give up (67.1).
  • The Wildcats' 77.7 points per game are 12.6 more points than the 65.1 the Badgers give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Badgers have a 42% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 39.4% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have made.

Wisconsin Players to Watch

  • The Badgers leader in points, rebounds and assists is Jonathan Davis, who puts up 19 points, 6.6 boards and 2.3 assists per game.
  • Brad Davison leads the Badgers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Wisconsin steals leader is Davis, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Tyler Wahl, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Northwestern Players to Watch

  • Pete Nance holds the top spot on the Wildcats leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 17.1 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.
  • Boo Buie's assist statline leads Northwestern; he racks up 5.7 assists per game.
  • Buie is reliable from distance and leads the Wildcats with two made threes per game.
  • Chase Audige (one steal per game) is the steal leader for Northwestern while Nance (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Wisconsin Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/29/2021

Illinois State

W 89-85

Home

1/3/2022

Purdue

W 74-69

Away

1/6/2022

Iowa

W 87-78

Home

1/9/2022

Maryland

W 70-69

Away

1/13/2022

Ohio State

W 78-68

Home

1/18/2022

Northwestern

-

Away

1/21/2022

Michigan State

-

Home

1/25/2022

Nebraska

-

Away

1/30/2022

Minnesota

-

Home

2/2/2022

Illinois

-

Away

2/5/2022

Penn State

-

Home

Northwestern Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/2/2022

Michigan State

L 73-67

Home

1/5/2022

Penn State

L 74-70

Home

1/9/2022

Ohio State

L 95-87

Away

1/12/2022

Maryland

L 94-87

Home

1/15/2022

Michigan State

W 64-62

Away

1/18/2022

Wisconsin

-

Home

1/23/2022

Purdue

-

Away

1/26/2022

Michigan

-

Away

1/29/2022

Illinois

-

Home

2/1/2022

Rutgers

-

Home

2/5/2022

Nebraska

-

Away

How To Watch

January
18
2022

Wisconsin at Northwestern

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 15, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Craig Smith (12) (middle) celebrates his goal with center Patrice Bergeron (37) left wing Brad Marchand (63) defenseman Urho Vaakanainen (58) during the first period against the Nashville Predators at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

1 minute ago
Andy Murray Tennis
2022 Australian Open Tennis

How to Watch the Australian Open Second Round

1 minute ago
Motor MythBusters
entertainment

How to Watch Motor MythBusters

1 minute ago
Life below Zero next generation
entertainment

How to Watch Life Below Zero: Next Generation Season 4 Premiere

1 minute ago
Boise State
College Basketball

How to Watch Air Force at Boise State

1 minute ago
Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) dribbles as Syracuse Orange guard Symir Torrence (10) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Clemson at Syracuse

1 minute ago
Jan 12, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward A.J. Griffin (21) dribbles the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Jake LaRavia (0) during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Duke at Florida State

1 minute ago
tennessee basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Tennessee at Vanderbilt

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy